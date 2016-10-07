I am proud to call myself a Trump Deplorable, and wish to expand upon Fulton Gallagher's recent comments (Aug. 26).

After the recent debate, the myopic media hailed Hillary Clinton's performance because she touched upon such weighty issues as Obama's birth and Trump's non-disclosure of his tax return, but there are some trivial issues which these same purveyors of truth neglected to mention.

Did she discuss the economy lowlighted by the lowest labor participation rate and home ownership rate in over 50 years? No.

Did she discuss her burgeoning email scandals? No.

Did she discuss millions of dollars in payoffs to the Clinton Foundation from Saudi Arabia and other foreign interests hostile to America? No.

She mentioned how she was in the situation room during the Osama bin Laden mission, but did she mention where she was during the Benghazi raid? No. Did she mention that President Obama slept through it because he had to attend a fundraiser the next day? Again, no. Did she mention how she lied to the families of the four dead Americans by telling them it was in response to a video, and then accused them of lying for disclosing what she told them? Again, no.

She accused Donald Trump of racism, but did she mention that for decades Democrat control of almost every inner-city has resulted in corruption, decaying school systems and escalating poverty, resulting in urban wastelands across the country? No.

She accused Donald Trump of sexism with a vague reference to the Miss Universe contest 20 years ago, but did she mention Gennifer Flowers, Paula Jones, Monica Lewinsky or any of her husband’s paramours? No. If anything, she was a party to vilifying them.

Nov. 8 will be our last chance of restoring the America we once knew, the America we love. The alternative will be a headlong descent into the abyss of know-nothingism, ratified by a Supreme Court which will have nothing but contempt for our Constitutional freedoms.

Can't get more deplorable than that.

Al Berkowitz

Bemidji