LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Persell displays integrity, good sense

With that said, I see this unsavory style of politics seeping into our local elections as evidenced by the recent attacks on John Persell via mass mailings. I have known Mr. Persell for years in both a professional and personal capacity. The accusations made by the mass mailings are in direct contrast to the truth of how Mr. Persell has actually conducted himself as our District 5A state house representative. Mr. Persell has consistently demonstrated both a willingness and ability to fight for legislation in St. Paul that is both reflective of and beneficial to our local concerns and needs.

A prime example of Mr. Persell’s character was when my law partner, Mark Rodgers, was heavily involved in getting state legislation passed that would recognize Post Traumatic Stress Disorder as a compensable work injury for Minnesota workers that were unfortunate enough to be subjected to a life threatening traumatic incident at work. I contacted Mr. Persell regarding this important matter, and his graciousness, concern and willingness to help was inspiring. Mr. Persell was ready, willing and able to do all that he could to help take on a potentially politically divisive issue because he knew it was the right thing to do and that it needed to be done. In my opinion, If more elected officials acted in that sort of manner there would be a lot less public animosity directed toward them.

Thank you, Mr. Persell. The integrity and good sense you have demonstrated over the years in representing District 5A’s best interests in St. Paul has been much appreciated. I hope the voters will also show their appreciation by casting their ballots for you in November.

Michael Garbow

Bemidji