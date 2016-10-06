LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Morris will provide real leadership

The people of Beltrami County District 5 have the opportunity to elect Dr. Ralph Morris to the Board of Commissioners. In doing so they will have chosen an individual with a time-proven record of public service.

I am among those who have had the pleasure to work alongside Dr. Morris in my years as Director of Beltrami County Health and Human Services. Dr. Morris was employed with the Minnesota Department of health as a consultant to counties, and later as supervisor of the Local Emergency Preparedness Unit from 2002-2007. Post-retirement, Dr. Morris served as the medical officer for the Beltrami County Health and Human Services Advisory Board. In making solid contributions to both the advisory board and the department, he demonstrated time and again that his interest was in building consensus with tact and diplomacy. His actions were consistently grounded in the greater good.

With extensive preventive medicine and public health practice alongside over 25 years of military service while attaining the rank of colonel, Dr. Morris has demonstrated the vision, leadership skills and breadth of experience to work toward building a vibrant, safe and healthy county. Shaping sound policy recommendations for Health and Human Services, the largest Beltrami County department with budget expenditures topping $28 million, requires a skillful understanding of the complexities, mandates and services required to meet people's needs. With 17 years of service as the Executive Director/Chief Medical Officer for Galveston County Health District leading over 300 personnel and directing overall operations, Dr. Morris is well poised to make critical and tactical decisions as county commissioner.

Although he holds the important credential of medical doctor, he is fond of being referred to as Dr. Ralph in a consistent display of the personal qualities and character of a "servant leader”. He pursues the goals and desires of those he works with and for.

Today, citizens depend on county government more than ever before, making it critical that qualified dedicated people run for the office of county commissioner. If elected, Dr. Ralph would bring a high standard of ethical conduct with a commitment to serve Beltrami County District 5, as well as serving the entire county in an honorable, accountable, transparent and respectful manner.

A vote for Morris for county commissioner is a vote for real leadership, real experience, real service. The Beltrami County public should expect no less.

Mary Marchel

Caledonia, Minn.