This year was one of change for Salvation Army, as it was the first year without the leadership, care and knowledge of Carol Campbell, but her legacy lives on.

Recently, The Salvation Army’s annual Pack for School program provided backpacks filled with school supplies to 600 K-12 students in Beltrami County.

New this year was the relocation of the distribution center from the National Guard Armory, — which was being remodeled — to the Boys and Girls Club. Thanks to Abigale Rockis, the staff and even students who were such a joy to work with.

Many thanks go to the Bemidji community and all who donated supplies. Thank you to First National Bank Bemidji, Walgreen’s and Sanford Hospital, which accepted donations at their locations, as well as United Methodist and other area churches. Thank you to Churches United for distributing the packs and for being a Salvation Army partner.

The program would not be possible without our continuing partner, Youthbuild, which provided students and staff headed by Betsy Skime. They helped transport, unpack supply boxes and fill the 600 backpacks. The Youthbuild program provides specialized training for youth and young adults between the ages of 16 and 24 who are at risk of not completing or have not completed their high school education.

The holidays will be upon us soon, so when you see those bell-ringers with the buckets, please donate to Salvation Army where 99 percent of funds received stay in Beltrami County to help those in need in emergency situations and for programs like Pack for School, visits to nursing homes, duffel bags for foster children, diapers and lunch bags and so much more.

Sarah Einerson

Treasure, Beltrami County Salvation Army

Bemidji