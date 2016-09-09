After reading the news item about updated dress code at the Bemidji Middle and High Schools, I had two thoughts:

One: Yeah! I am glad the dress code has become standardized, as it sounds reasonable.

Two: Will staff follow this same dress code, and will said dress code be enforced no matter the gender or social status of the student?

My high school student has described several inconsistencies and I have a hard time justifying school administration to her.

Terri Ball

Bemidji