Our state senator, Rod Skoe, has been serving for a long time. But sometimes his actions make it pretty clear that he no longer has our best interests at heart.

The legislature was very close to agreements on significant tax reductions and transportation spending this year, but it unraveled when Senate Democrats decided at the last minute that they would not agree to anything unless they got funding for a light rail train in Minneapolis.

Of course, there was little support for this. Despite Democrats’ attempts to frame it as a local issue, the truth is that all taxpayers will pay the ongoing operating costs every year.

Yet even as Skoe and his Democrat colleagues walked away from the negotiating table; even as Democrat leader Tom Bakk said that the compromise gave too much to rural Minnesota; Skoe has been quiet. It’s difficult not to interpret his silence as agreement with his leader.

But we don’t need Skoe to look out for the interests of his party bosses. We need him to look out for our interests. Taxpayers of northern Minnesota shouldn’t lose out on important projects and tax relief just because Minneapolis didn’t get its way. If Skoe isn’t going to be loyal to his constituents, maybe it’s time we reconsider our loyalty to him.

Cody Lorentz

Bemidji