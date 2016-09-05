The recent find of another invasive species in Turtle Lake is an indication that no matter how much money and time is invested in mandatory inspection, the fact is that many other methods exist that will impact the introduction of unwanted aquatic plants.

Nobody has mentioned the natural biological relationship of birds and mammals moving aquatic plants from infested waters to other bodies of water. I can challenge any resource expert who says that these plants are spread only by boaters who transport fragments from infested waters and use public accesses. Even if that were the case, which it is not, inspections are not around the clock every day. All this accomplishes is repeated harassment to local users who are tired of hearing the same thing. For every one boat inspected at least 10 are not. Many resorts have their own access with little or no mandatory boat inspections. Just leave the common user alone at public boat accesses; we are capable of not breaking the law and promoting good stewardship without bureaucratic overregulation. Just like game and fish laws, there are always going to be a few who don’t care and will never change.

I do not blame the enforcement officers and inspectors who are doing their job. I do blame the DNR and legislative laws that were passed without merit. Maybe this election season the public can voice their concerns and hold candidates accountable for supporting mandatory inspections and procedures violating our fourth amendment, the right to privacy. I believe in voluntary inspections or observers who can help educate the few who are not informed and refer issue to conservation officers. Efforts should be made to study ecological effects of these invasive species and mitigation in stead of more inspections.

An ecologist once said, “ecosystems are not only more complex than we think, they are more complex than we can think.” In other words, I don’t think anyone knows what will happen and how to stop it.

Jeff Allison

Turtle River