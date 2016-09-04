LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Be sure to analyze your news sources

I can no longer be silent. Your political views are your own. But how those views are formulated should be everyone’s concern.

Mark Twain said, “If you don’t read the newspaper, you’re uninformed. If you read the newspaper, you’re misinformed.” Never could I agree more than in 2016.

My class of journalism graduates all shared an unwritten oath: To report events in an unbiased, professional manner. We believed we were charged with the responsibility to clearly and concisely convey the facts — on all sides of an issue. To do otherwise, by either overemphasizing one opinion or eliminating the other would result in twisting the facts and was considered editorializing.

True, the media may avoid libel by reporting a story without deliberately or recklessly fictionalizing. However, by leaving out opposing views, aren’t they still guilty of “knowing or reckless falsehoods?”

As an American voter, we are all free to express and exchange a difference of opinion. But it is the media’s job to help keep us informed so that we may fully understand and defend our rationale. The line between the informing and the entertaining is too elusive for the protection of the press, especially when it comes to public figures. Therefore, it is up to each of us to analyze our sources of news.

When you listen to a news report or read a newspaper regarding the presidential race, balance the facts: Are all sides equally represented? For every “idea” or possible solution to a problem that is expressed by one candidate, are the “ideas” or solutions of other candidates relative to that same issue heard on the same report? This is important because even though you may agree with the way in which the media reported an issue, did they present a balance of all sides on that issue? Or were there parts missing, like no mention of the other candidates’ views? Even if we don’t agree with the ideas of one party, we need to hear unedited versions of those ideas in order to make informed decisions.

If you are finding parts missing in your news sources, I would encourage you to challenge your sources and demand balanced reporting. Write editorials, tweets or Facebook comments. Keep the media unbiased and professional.

All we have is one vote. It should be made based on intelligence not on emotional reactions to media drama.

Kris Wagner

Bemidji