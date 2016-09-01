As we bring another summer of language programming to a successful close, we thank all who have been part of an enduring legacy to promote “peace through understanding” in Bemidji and beyond. We are truly fortunate to be in such good company in the northwoods of Minnesota with our friends and supporters in this community.

Every summer since 1961, we have attracted thousands of young people and their families from across the United States and around the world to one of 15 language villages. Generations have come to see Bemidji as their preferred vacation spot each summer while children and grandchildren are enrolled in Village programs. The community of Bemidji graciously welcomes all our participant families to this part of Minnesota, with warm hospitality, good food and great humor. The legend of Paul and Babe has now traveled to all four corners of the globe.

In 1965, Dr. Gerhard Haukebo, the program founder, identified the need to construct culturally authentic sites to complete the immersion experience. A development advisory board, chaired by Dr. Charlie Mayo, visited 27 properties across the state of Minnesota. The team quickly settled on an 800-acre tract of wooded land on the shores of Turtle River Lake near Bemidji as their first choice. The property had been owned and logged by George W. Neilson, and the current owners were Ira and Shirley Batchelder of Bemidji Woolen Mills. A purchase price was struck, and in 1966, we officially became residents of Bemidji!

Concordia Language Villages has enjoyed a solid partnership with the community of Bemidji for 50 years, a relationship that was forged on the dream of building a mini-world around Turtle River Lake. Seven Villages have been built to date with contributions from near and far. Wayne and Beverly Thorson were the first to step forward in the community by building and paving a road that connected one point of land to another around the southern bay of Turtle River Lake. Many more have followed in their footsteps with generous donations, including foundations such as First National Bank Bemidji and George W. Neilson, and countless individual donors.

We also appreciate the great visibility afforded us by the local media with regular highlights by the Bemidji Pioneer, Lakeland News, KAXE and other outlets.

All of our Village staff members are citizens of the world. They are also citizens of Bemidji, if only for a short time in the summer. Responsible, global citizenship starts at home, and so does it happen here each and every summer.

Christine Schulze

Executive Director, Concordia Language Villages

