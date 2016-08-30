LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Community Band season was best ever

Aug. 7 brought to a close the most successful Bemidji Area Community Band concert season ever. Thank you to the 80-plus musicians who participated in at least one concert during the summer. A special thank you to our concert sponsors — Raphael’s Bakery, Ground Round, Stittsworth Meats and C.K. Dudley’s. Also, thank you to the Bemidji Pioneer for their help with program printing and concert promotion, Bemidji Woolen Mills for the shirt subsidy, Nei Bottling for the concert signage and Overbeek’s for help with our new sound system. Thank you also to the summer conductors — Les Torgerson, Fulton Gallagher and Scott Guidry.

The attendance and monetary support from the concert goers were terrific, and we can’t thank them enough. Thanks to their generosity, we were able to purchase a much-needed sound system, new folders, rent and buy music, shirts to replenish our supply due to new players, provide two scholarships for the Bemidji Band Camp, and pay directors and soloists. It’s not as much fun to practice if there is no audience to hear the result of our work.

Our attendance is on the rise as well as the musicians’ participation. We had many new players this year from all locations and backgrounds. As a way of improving the audience experience, we encourage you to like us on Facebook and provide input to us of any kind.

Bravo to our audience and musicians. We’re looking forward to Father’s Day 2017, for our first concert next year.

Glenn Seibel

President, BACB board of directors

Bemidji