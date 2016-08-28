The Greenwood Cemetery Association board members and staff wish to extend our appreciation and gratitude to the following businesses and people for their help with the cleanup of the cemetery after the July 21 storm. We lost 37 massive and iconic trees at this non-profit member-owned cemetery.

We simply could not have been able to clean up without the support in equipment and labor by Sparky’s Construction Inc., Bemidji Monument, the city of Bemidji, Don Thomas, Ross Lewis Sign Co. and T&K Outdoors Inc.

The American Legion is providing a new flagpole to honor our veterans and our country.

Special thank you to Jack Naastad and the Bemidji Lions Club; without his help in recruiting workers and equipment, we could not have managed it as efficiently.

Many volunteers stepped up to help out: Francis and Carol Rogers, Kelly Reid, Kirby Bahr (trustee), Leon Nelson (Lions), Meghan Troudt, Roger Hare (Lions), Tom Smith and all of the other people who showed up. We are indebted to you for the work you did.

We also received monetary donations to help us supplement our break-even budget (our 23-year-old tractor broke down in the process). Thank you to Bud and Gloria Woodard, Charles and Linda Vincent, Karen Gausen and Leona Gary.

In a time of need it is impressive to know that people will give their money, support and time to help sustain the appearance of this historic cemetery that is maintained and funded only by lot sales and burials.

Kevin Cease

President, Greenwood Cemetery Association

Bemidji