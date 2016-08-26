LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Why do women wear high-heel shoes?
I am writing regarding the Walk a Mile in Her Shoes event. I appreciate the effort to stop silence regarding sexual violence. But I continue to wonder why women wear high-heel shoes. They are uncomfortable but make the calf sexier, and I guess women dress for other women. But they are so unnatural and have such great discomfort, it seems to me to be crazy to wear them. Plus they cause bunions which are painful.
Help me, ladies.
Gerald C. “Jeb” Monge
Bemidji