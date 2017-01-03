Transportation funding has been a much discussed topic the past two legislative sessions. And it will be again when the session starts Tuesday, Jan. 3.

Everyone, it seems, agrees that more money should be pumped into the transportation funding tank. The Minnesota Department of Transportation estimates the state’s roads face a $16 billion funding gap over the next 20 years. And both Republicans and Democrats agree a $600 million infusion is needed.

So, why can't it get done? Simple; how do you fund it?

At the end of the 2016 session, a public works bill failed in the closing minutes that would have moved money from the general fund -- a pot of money where education and other services are funded -- into transportation needs, reports Forum News Service. The legislation failed because of a dispute about building a new Twin Cities light rail line, but Democrats were not happy with how roads and bridges would have been funded, media reports said.

And although Republicans have gained control of the state Senate as well as adding to their majority in the House, with Democratic Gov. Mark Dayton still in office, the transportation funding question will still linger going into today’s first day. Dayton told Forum News Service he’s not in favor of taking from the general fund to pay for transportation improvements and may revive the gas tax that was voted down in 2015.

While the Twin Cities metro areas has infrastructure needs for an ever-growing population, and the need for light rail and mass transit to help alleviate the influx of vehicle traffic, in greater Minnesota the concerns are about maintenance and economic development. A high number of roads and bridges in outstate Minnesota need immediate repair. And in order for local communities to grow their economies, an expanding transportation infrastructure is a must. As a regional hub, Bemidji needs to be ever expanding and improving its infrastructure to meet the demands of a growing population, as well as a growing economic center.

Safety and growth are the key issues here, and they must be addressed this session.

As Dayton told Forum News Service: "Transportation is like the arteries in the body. If arteries get clogged up, you are going to have a heart attack."

As with last year’s failure, the Minnesota Legislature this session can’t wait until the last minute to try to solve the transportation funding question. Early debate and ideas are needed. And a solution must be reached.