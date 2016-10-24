LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Stop moral erosion with your votes

Can our courts rightfully rule to legalize something for those who feel that they have the "right" to do as they please even if they are in the minority? What if the courts or a majority vote of the people were to declare stealing legal? Are we comfortable with universities teaching that truth is "subjective"; hence, "whatever works for you is true for you"? Do we dare trust the majority? Should we coddle the minority? What is the basis for anything in our nation?

Our founding fathers built upon the timeless principles of the Bible and successful forms of government from the Roman times. However, the downfall of nations comes from moral erosion from within due to a turning away from these principles. Our founding fathers warned us that self government will not work without self discipline. Do we not see moral decay in our nation today?

Can we do anything we please and still think the USA will stand? Perhaps people cringe at the Bible, viewing it as a religious "wet-blanket" book; however, why not at the minimum embrace the Bible's social and moral principles for responsible living even if we do not care to be religious? The Bible shows us why to follow it and gives examples of what happens to those who do not. Remember, those who refuse to learn from history are doomed to repeat it.

We must not put our trust in a vote, a politician or a judge but rather in a set of principles found in the Bible. Better yet would be to trust the living God who gave us the Bible. At least 80 percent of our Constitution was based on the Bible and put forth to us by our nation's fathers who feared God. Let us come back to our founding principles as individuals, families and as a nation; the basis for "life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness". Please, vote for that party and candidates which best seek to preserve these things for life today and generations to come.

Kevin L. Larson

Solway