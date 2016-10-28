COMMENTARY: Why I resigned from the Republican Party

I really didn’t want to resign. What I most wanted was to see our excellent legislative and Congressional Republican candidates across the finish line in November. But I couldn’t conscientiously support our party’s presidential nominee.

It wasn’t that others in the party didn’t try to change my mind. Many argued that while all or some of my concerns regarding Donald Trump might be justified, at the end of the day my vote for President should be determined by calculating which candidate is less unworthy than the other.

But I believe that there must be a minimum standard which makes a candidate worthy of my support. So I waited, hoping for an alternative candidate to step up and run for president as an independent.

Like me, Evan McMullin was also impatiently watching for the same thing. Until this summer, Evan McMullin had absolutely no ambitions of running for president. But, in August, he decided that since no one else was going to step up, it would have to be him.

McMullin exhibits the strengths which are sorely lacking in both Trump and Hillary. He believes in personal responsibility, in respect for the dignity of others and in freedom. McMullin has served and defended our country with honor, giving him real-world foreign policy experience. McMullin stands up for conservative principles. And McMullin believes that it is time for a new generation of American leadership to step forward at this time when our current leaders have failed us.

Many say that by casting my vote for someone other than Trump or Hillary, I’m wasting my vote. However, if you think through this charge, exactly the opposite is true. Absent a miracle, Hillary will win Minnesota. And so I suggest that the only way to make your vote meaningful as a Minnesota voter is to use it for the higher purpose of supporting a worthy candidate.

Speaking of candidates who are worthy, we have a lot of them running in northern Minnesota. I’m currently working on the campaign of one of our Republican candidates for Minnesota House. I can tell you firsthand that unlike Trump at the top of the ticket, our down-ballot Republican candidates do share our conservative principles -- principles that remain relevant and viable.

It was not easy for me to resign my position as county chair. I joined the party and became a leader to do my part in rekindling American greatness and promoting my conservative principles. But the same reasons which called upon me to accept the mantle of leadership before also later required of me to relinquish it.

And so I ask you to join me in voting for the one presidential candidate worthy of your vote, the only conservative choice, Evan McMullin. Join me in continuing down the ballot and voting for our Republican candidates. Join me in casting votes for men and women of which Minnesota can be proud.

Ken Cobb

Bemidji

(Cobb was the Beltrami County Republican Party chair from March 2009 to June 2016.)