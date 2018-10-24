MASTER GARDENERS: Protecting evergreens from winter damage

All is not lost, however. With planning and care, plants can be protected to minimize damage and loss. Plants that are normally hardy in our zone 3 can be injured if winter conditions are abnormally severe. Injury is more prevalent when low temperatures occur in early fall or late spring or if there is little snow cover during the winter. Temperature fluctuations can be harmful throughout fall, winter and spring.

Browning or bleaching of evergreen foliage during the winter occurs for the following reasons. Winter sun and wind cause excessive transpiration (foliage water loss) while the roots are in frozen soil and unable to replace lost water. Bright sunny winter days also cause warming of the plant tissue to above air temperature, which causes the foliage to "wake up" and begin cellular activity. Then when the sunshine is gone, foliage temperature drops quickly and causes the foliage to be injured or killed.

During bright, cold winter days chlorophyll in the foliage is destroyed (photo-oxidized) and is not replaced resulting in bleaching of the foliage. Cold temperatures early in the fall before plants have hardened off completely or early in spring when new growth has started or sudden, abrupt and severe temperature drops can also cause injury.

Proper placement of evergreens is important to minimize winter injury. Foliar damage normally occurs on the southern and windward sides of the plant. Try to avoid placing plants on the southern exposure of buildings or in highly exposed sunny, windy places. What to do if your evergreens are already planted in a less desirable spot? Surrounding the planting with a burlap barrier can protect it from winter burn. Make sure to leave an opening at the top for air and light penetration.

Keeping evergreens properly watered throughout the growing season and into the fall is another way to reduce injury. Try to keep watering evenly to decrease any stress to the plant. Water thoroughly until freeze-up occurs. Giving your evergreens a drink only in late fall does not reduce the risk of winter injury.

There are anti-desiccant and anti-transpirant sprays available. However, most research shows them to be not very effective.

If an evergreen has suffered winter injury, wait until mid-spring before pruning out injured foliage. Brown foliage is most likely dead and won't recover, but the buds are more cold hardy than the foliage and often will grow to fill in the areas where foliage was removed. If there is extensive brown foliage, there is not much that can be done except to replace the plant.

Let's hope our upcoming winter is not as severe as the last one. It's better to be safe than sorry and start preparing our evergreens in fall. . . just in case.

Check the University of Minnesota Extension updated website for help on other questions. Simply type your subject in the search box when you open the Extension page, www.extension.umn.edu. For broader information go to "Learn About" and click on "Yard and Garden." Dial (218) 444-7916 to reach the local Master Gardener voicemail to get help with your gardening problems.