JOHN EGGERS COLUMN: Racism: To be or not to be?

Most white people want to put the topic to rest. Those of us who grew up in the 1960s and 70s had experience with new classes being offered in high school and college on Black History, Hispanic Culture, Native American studies, Diversity in America, Multicultural Education 101 as well as Women Studies. Teachers had to take classes, of all things, in human relations.

We read about racism, saw videos about racism, even witnessed racial riots, sit-ins, protest marches, takeovers of offices and buildings, and tragic deaths. We may have even participated in some.

Isn't it about time we just put it to rest? Enough is enough. We all know it did exist and we all know it still exists, maybe just not as openly as it once did. Let's just leave it alone, take a deep breath and get on with our lives. For most Minnesotans it would be Minnesota nice if we could leave it alone.

Growing up in a small southern Minnesota town where townspeople were pretty much sheltered from the outside world, we seldom talked about the injustices faced by people of different color. In school our teachers didn't bring up the subject in our civic or history classes probably because they really didn't know what to say. We learned about slavery in the Civil War and learned about American Indians being put on reservations and we may have learned about the Holocaust during World War II.

My experience was much different than my wife's experience who grew up in Detroit. She recalls that black people had to sit at the back of the bus and had to wait until all whites boarded the bus before they could board. Her father made sure she went to an all-white school where racism was not discussed.

During my meager introductions into racism, nothing was said about the injustices that were still experienced by people of color. To be honest, we were just ignorant of the facts and I think our teachers were, too. We were in a position to ignore the facts. All these injustices occurred in another world outside of our world. We were doing just fine. We were safe.

It was during those same 60s and 70s and 80s when racism and injustices were brought to the forefront. They were discussed and debated. Lots of changes took place led by our own Hubert Humphrey, who began his Civil Rights campaign in the 1950s. It's no wonder that the Red Lake Nation named him "Chief Leading Feather" in 1975. Humphrey was a champion for equal rights.

So, what more can we do? First we need to face the truth and the truth is there still exists overt and covert racism in the United States. As uncomfortable as it is for white folks like myself to realize this truth, in order for change to occur, we first need to admit that racism is alive and well and our attitudes and actions need to change.

This is why in our schools and colleges, communities and churches, discussions about injustice should continue. Teachers need to become knowledgeable about the facts and present them in a forum where young people can speak freely. It will take some time before we can say that no racism exists but unless we first admit it, not much will occur. We also need to agree that racism is wrong and evil.

It's hard for white people to respond when openly confronted with injustice, which was due to our making. Not too long ago, I was having a conversation with an Indian elder. She said very frankly and without any equivocation, "We were doing just fine until you white people came along and s___ on us." Knowing the history of the treatment of Native Americans by whites, I couldn't argue with her. It's hard to argue with the truth.

Racism, to be or not to be? Oh, it be alright and it will be around for a long time. For older whites, it's hard to change attitudes and actions. I do have faith in our younger generation. To quote Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., "I refuse to accept the view that mankind is so tragically bound to the starless midnight of racism and war that the bright daybreak of peace and brotherhood and unconditional love will have the final word."

Riddle: Why is it so hot in a football stadium after a game? All the fans have left! We can't leave the notion of racism out there just hanging around, we have to stick around and deal with it.

100 percent graduation rate

A local movement is underway to ensure the area has a 100 percent high school graduation rate. Here's some tips on how you can help us achieve that goal:

1. There are some injustices that schools bring to the table. When we correct those, we will have higher graduation rates.

2. Could you call not graduating 100 percent of our students an injustice knowing that 100 percent of our students are capable of graduating?

3. Pledge to do one thing a week to help someone graduate. The least you could do would be to remind young kids, "Have confidence in yourself to graduate."

We now have 50 organizations supporting the 100 percent movement including the Clearbrook City Council as well as all city councils in Beltrami County.

John R. Eggers of Bemidji is a former university professor and area principal. He also is a writer and public speaker.