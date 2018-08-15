Change is in store for the Pioneer

Our commitment to continue to deliver the news to you remains as strong as ever, although the format in which subscribers will receive Tuesday pages will change. Beginning in late September, we will no longer print a Tuesday paper. Our reporters will continue to cover the news and create a Tuesday edition for you to read. It will be delivered to subscribers electronically, and will have the look and feel -- the user actually “turns” pages as they read -- just like the printed newspaper.

We will continue to deliver print editions to subscribers Wednesday through Sunday.

Up-to-the-minute news also will be available on the Pioneer’s website, www.bemidjipioneer.com. Throughout our 122-year history, the Pioneer -- like any business -- has evolved to take advantage of new opportunities in a changing world. The internet has allowed us to serve our customers with new and innovative ways to deliver news and advertising. Stories can break at any time, and we publish to our website in real time, with content viewed by people not just in our backyard, but around the world.

These changes come after thorough consideration over the past several months. They were ultimately driven by two key factors.

First, rapid increases in newsprint prices, driven by recent and substantial tariffs. This has caused as much as a 30 percent increase in material costs, with no clear end in rising newsprint prices. This increase has driven similar changes in publication cycles across the newspaper industry. In Minnesota, the Post Bulletin in Rochester has adopted a five-day schedule.

Second, in recent years Bemidji has experienced the closing of three major retail stores and some family owned businesses. Those retailers are our advertisers.

I understand this decision will not be popular. We are making moves that reduce costs that will allow us to produce a quality product. This is the new way to sustainability and the future.

Subscribers may be wondering how this will affect delivery rates. We don’t plan to reduce rates because of the change. Our last subscription increase was five years ago. We’ll still provide news and information six days a week; the Tuesday edition will be delivered electronically. All subscribers have 24-hour access to the e-edition of our newspaper.

If you need assistance in accessing our electronic edition, our customer service staff can help you. Call (218) 333-9200 during business hours to reach them, or email service@bemidjipioneer.com.

A newspaper is vitally important to a community. We want to continue to be the daily recorder of history in the Bemidji region. The best way we can do that now and into the future is with these changes. Although the platform on which you receive your news may evolve, our mission of telling and reporting the stories will not change.

My hope is that readers will understand and, after this initial shock wears off, stay with us.

Thank you for reading and supporting the Bemidji Pioneer.

Dennis Doeden has been publisher of the Pioneer since 2001. He can be reached at ddoeden@bemidjipioneer.com or by telephone at 218-333-9771.