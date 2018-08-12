KELLY BREVIG COLUMN: Ready to make a difference?

About 500 participants and volunteers for the 12th annual Run/Walk/Skate for Suicide Prevention are gearing up for this year's event. Some come year after year to show honor for a loved one lost to suicide. Others go simply to support their friends and family. Some come to make a statement about mental health and to show that it is OK to seek help when depressed. Others participate because they feel supported and understood. All arrive because they care about our community.

A multi-faceted event, the Run/Walk/Skate for Suicide Prevention provides hope on many levels. At its inception, the event was meant to be a place of solidarity for those who lost a loved one by suicide. It was developed to give space for grief and to join others who have experienced this often-hushed and harsh reality. It also became a place to stand with one's neighbors and show support. In the world of prevention, the Run/Walk/Skate has also become a voice for all those left behind to speak up about issues surrounding mental health. It is an event that encourages wellbeing and provides hope.

The Run/Walk/Skate for Suicide Prevention is also a fundraiser to support educational efforts in our community. Money raised provides-

• Suicide Prevention Gatekeeper Training for all Beltrami County 9th grade students

• Assistance to agencies to develop protocols for suicide prevention and postvention

• An action team to increase suicide awareness

• Community training on warning signs and tools to intervene safely when someone is depressed or having suicidal thoughts

• A support group for those who have lost a loved one by suicide

There are many wheels in motion in our community. We do a great job of establishing protective factors and celebrating our community. We also do a great job of showing each other support. We have growing services to meet the critical needs of those in crisis. People here care about each other, and it shows. To make our community even stronger, we need to talk openly about mental illness, share our stories, and confidently ask someone if they need help. We need to reduce the fear of "saying the wrong thing" and to listen more intently. We need the courage to speak up when we need help.

To increase resilience in our community, we have to take on hard topics. Mental health is sometimes difficult to talk about. By supporting suicide prevention efforts, we embrace what many cannot, our vulnerability. Together, we can learn to speak up for mental health. By doing so, we are a voice for our friends and family who are struggling with depression, anxiety, or other forms of mental illness. We are telling them that it is OK to get help and making the climate safe to do so.

If you are ready to join this movement of making it OK to talk about mental health, asking if someone is feeling suicidal, and supporting them to get the help they need, then consider joining us on Sept. 8 at the Bemidji Sanford Center for the 12th annual Run/Walk/Skate for Suicide Prevention. This is the place to show our friends, family, and neighbors that we care. This is where we show loss survivors that they don't have to walk alone. For information about this event, please see www.bemidjirunwalkskate.org. Online registration and donation opportunities are available. We encourage runners, walkers, and skaters to find a few sponsors. Sponsors multiply the power of the event. Thank you to our generous sponsors, donors, volunteers, and supporters.

Kelly Brevig is Suicide Educational Services Coordinator for Evergreen Youth & Family Services, Inc.