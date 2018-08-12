I am not sure I made my point but those teachers who really enjoy what they are doing, going back to school is kind of like going on vacation. It's an enjoyable experience. I know there is stress associated with it and you work your brain pretty hard. Still, if you really enjoy teaching, returning to school is a good thing.

Although education has changed over the years, many things remain the same. When the opening day of school rolls around, most retired teachers, like myself, will hark back to their days when they first welcomed kids into their classrooms.

We would go to school a few days before the scheduled start to prepare our rooms. It was important that everything was in place. There was always something to put on the bulletin boards. We would count our textbooks and desks and take inventory of our supplies. We looked over their roster of students deciding whether or not if we should have assigned seats.

We planned for some exciting opening day activities. We might look over the school rules. If we taught elementary school, the schedule was never quite right but it had to do. If we taught high school, we wondered about how we could handle so many preparations and how we could get through so much content by the end of the year.

We looked forward to just meeting the kids. What would they be wearing? What new school supplies will they be bringing with them? What interesting stories will I be told? What should I wear as a teacher?

It's been said that teachers make thousands of decisions each day and having been a teacher for so many years, I know it's true. Each one of those decisions could result in having a very good day or a not so good day. This is why experienced teachers are worth their weight in gold.

To be called a teacher is one of the best things that can happen to someone. I always told teachers that they should start a scrapbook or something similar just to record all of the wonderful things that would happen to them during their careers. They might be the only one to look at it, but that's OK. When they retire and look through those books of fading memories, those old pictures and drawings and names will remind them of the best years of their life.

I spend a lot of time at Red Lake promoting the 100 percent graduation rate movement for Red Lake and all of Beltrami County. Not a day goes by when I don't run into a former student. One of the greatest pleasures of teaching is seeing your former students as an adult and now contributing good things to help make our world a little bit better. I have yet to encounter a former student that didn't show respect.

One of the best parts of teaching is not so much the interaction that happens in the classroom but the interactions that happen outside the classroom. It may be in the hallway, cafeteria, library, at a concert, conference or athletic event. I can't emphasize enough how important it is for teachers to get to know the community and to be seen in the community. I guess this goes back to my Peace Corps experience where we lived in the village or city in which we served—we lived among the people. That was a great lesson for me and I never forgot it.

As an elder statesman in the education ranks, if I were to give all teachers some suggestions for having a good year it would be these:

1. Laugh with your students often. Have fun. If you don't your students won't either. Remember, you want them to come back for more.

2. Make learning interesting and exciting. This is what you are expected to do.

3. Take an interest in each one of your students. Take a special interest in those students that have not found much success.

4. Treat parents as partners.

5. If your students aren't learning one way, try something different.

6. If it is possible, try to get prepared at school for the next day. You may even have to stay after your normal working hours.

7. If you aren't a coach or in charge of some other extracurricular event, attend your school's activities. Just as you want your students to be involved in school, you should be, too.

8. Strive, strive, strive to build trust in the classroom. If you don't have it, you won't accomplish much. With it, the sky's the limit.

9. Remember that every child learns differently. They have different rates and different styles. You have to be flexible. Roll with the flow.

10. Relentlessly remind your students that their No. 1 priority is to graduate from high school. That's what you are there for, to help them graduate. Whether you teach pre-K or 12th grade, we all must work at helping our students succeed, which means helping them graduate.

Oh, don't forget, when you return to the classroom, your vacation begins.

Riddle: Why did the students study in the airplane? Because they wanted higher grades. Teachers, don't worry too much about grades. Worry more if your students are getting what you are teaching. If they aren't you have to stop and reteach.

100 percent graduation rate

A local movement is underway to ensure the area has a 100 percent high school graduation rate. Here's some tips and facts on how you can help us achieve that goal:

1. More students will graduate when they find school enjoyable and interesting. This is the role of the teacher.

2. More students will graduate when the expectation on the part of everyone is for them to graduate. This is the role for all of us.

3. More students will graduate when kids are in school. This is the role of the parent.

4. More students will graduate when students have confidence in themselves to graduate. This is the role of the student.

John R. Eggers of Bemidji is a former university professor and area principal. He also is a writer and public speaker.