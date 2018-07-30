Participants shouldn't forget to pick up their prizes for reaching their reading goals. The library would like to thank those participants and their families for their involvement as well as many area businesses, the Bemidji Friends of the Library and the Bemidji Public Library Board for their donations. Without community support this program truly wouldn't be able to be offered.

The Monthly Book Discussion for adults meets on Monday, Aug. 13, at noon in the Meeting Room at the library. This month the group will discuss "Before We Were Yours" by Lisa Wingate.

"Two families, generations apart, are forever changed by a heartbreaking injustice in this poignant novel, inspired by a true story, for readers of Orphan Train and The Nightingale...Based on one of America's most notorious real-life scandals—in which Georgia Tann, director of a Memphis-based adoption organization, kidnapped and sold poor children to wealthy families all over the country—Wingate's riveting, wrenching, and ultimately uplifting tale reminds us how, even though the paths we take can lead to many places, the heart never forgets where we belong (Goodreads)."

The Library's Young Adult Book Club (for anyone who enjoys reading YA books) meets on Tuesday, Aug. 21 at 5:30 p.m. This month the group will discuss "City of Saints and Thieves" by Natalie Anderson. "In the shadows of Sangui City, there lives a girl who doesn't exist. After fleeing the Congo as refugees, Tina and her mother arrived in Kenya looking for the chance to build a new life and home. Her mother quickly found work as a maid for a prominent family, headed by Roland Greyhill, one of the city's most respected business leaders. But Tina soon learns that the Greyhill fortune was made from a life of corruption and crime. So when her mother is found shot to death in Mr. Greyhill's personal study, she knows exactly who's behind it (Goodreads)."

All teens are also invited to the library for an End of Summer Luau on Thursday, Aug. 23 at 3 p.m. For more information on this event, please contact the library.

From 2 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 21, Homeward Bound Theater Co. will be at the library presenting "Scarecrow Story Time in Oz" (rescheduled from June 26). Join impressionist Tom Hendricks as he takes a trip down the Yellow Brick Road as the Scarecrow meeting Dorothy and friends. All your favorites from the Oz movie, such as Glinda, the Lion, and yes, even the Wicked Witch will be brought to life through Tom's Oz voices. Audience members will become part of the story as they play main characters and create sound effects. As children relive the story that has been America's favorite for decades, they will also learn valuable lessons from the Oz characters: (Ages 5 and older.)

An afternoon movie for children will be shown at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 9. In this feature, a legendary detective tries to solve a mystery of a missing family of garden gnomes. (This film is rated PG.)

The Bemidji Area Reading Canines (B.A.R.C.) are stopping by the Children's Area from 10 a.m. to noon Monday, Aug. 20. This program gives children the opportunity to enhance their reading skills by reading aloud to therapy dogs. Space is limited, so sign up is required as well as a signed permission form from a parent or legal guardian. (Beginning in September, this program will switch back to the third Saturday of the month.)

Storytimes for preschool-aged children and their families is at 10:30 a.m. in the Children's Area on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. This program consists of three to four stories, followed by a short craft. Themes for August include: "A Night at the Fair" (August 1-4), "Under the Sea" (7-11), "The Day the Relatives Came" (14-18), "Old McDonald Had a Woodshop" (21-25), and "Ollie's School Day" (28-Sept. 1).

For more information on any of these events, please contact the library at (218) 751-3963. All events are also free.

Cyndi L. Fenske is a Library Board Member.