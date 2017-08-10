Stacked up: Layers of cake for National S'mores Day

Gone are the days when s'mores were eaten around a summer campfire. Now we eat s'more-themed food year-round in all kinds of ways from breakfast cereal to night time nachos.

But for National S'mores Day on Aug. 10, I wanted to create an over-the-top s'mores dessert. Think: s'mores on steroids.

The Stacked S'mores Cake doctors up a graham cracker pound cake with layer after layer of chocolate and marshmallow decadence. Watch the video to see how it's done.

The pound cake is actually not that sweet, which is perfect considering it's topped with very sweet chocolate and marshmallows. Definitely not an everyday treat, but National S'mores Day only happens once a year, so why not have fun with it?

Stacked S'mores Cake

Serves 20

Ingredients for cake:

Nonstick spray

2 sticks unsalted butter, softened

½ cup sugar

⅓ dark brown sugar

1 ½ cups cake flour

1 sleeve crumbled graham crackers (mostly finely ground, with a few chunks left)

¾ teaspoon baking powder

¼ teaspoon salt

½ cup heavy cream

3 large eggs

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

For ganache:

1 cup chocolate chips

⅓ cup heavy cream

For topping:

2 (7-ounce) tubs marshmallow creme

Graham cracker crumbs (from above)

1 Hershey bar

5 big marshmallows

Blowtorch (optional)

Directions:

Preheat oven to 325 degrees Fahrenheit. Spray an 8- by 4-inch loaf pan with non-stick spray. In a large bowl, use an electric mixer to cream the butter with the sugar and brown sugar. In a medium bowl, whisk the cake flour with approximately half of the graham cracker crumbs, baking powder and salt. (Set the rest of the graham crackers aside for later.)

In a small bowl, whisk together cream, eggs and vanilla. Beating at medium speed, add the dry and liquid ingredients to the butter mixture in three alternating batches. Scrape the batter into the prepared loaf pan and bake in the lower third of the oven for about 55 minutes, until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out with a few moist crumbs attached. Let cool in the pan for 15 minutes, then turn the pound cake out onto a rack to cool completely.

Cut cake in half, lengthwise. Prepare chocolate ganache by melting cream and chocolate chips in microwave oven for approximately 20 seconds. (Watch carefully so it doesn't burn.)

Spread the ganache over the tops of both layers and place the cakes in the refrigerator for a few minutes for ganache to harden — approximately 15 minutes.

Spread about ¾ jar of marshmallow creme on top of the ganache of the bottom layer of cake. Top with a few graham cracker sprinkles and some chocolate chips.

Place top layer of cake on top. Spread the rest of the marshmallow creme on top of the cake, being careful to cover all sides. Place marshmallows, Hershey squares and more crumbs on top of cake. Brulee the marshmallows slightly with a blowtorch. (I borrowed a blowtorch from Creative Kitchen at West Acres, but if you don't have one, you could also pop the cake under a hot broiler for a few seconds — not too long as the marshmallow creme gets pretty gooey.)

Graham cracker pound cake altered from FoodandWine.com.