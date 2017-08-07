Under suspicion: Attack of the 51-year-old dog walker!

It has been years since anyone has viewed me as interesting enough to be suspicious. But just a few nights ago, I had a brush with Johnny (actually Janet) Law.

I had taken Kita outside for a quick walk before bedtime.

Kita had become fixated with sniffing a tree on the boulevard. As she's aged, we have started moving at speeds that would frustrate an arthritic manatee. I understand that her little joints hurt, so I humor her frequent need to stop and literally smell the roses.

As she enjoyed her all-you-can-sniff buffet, I stood underneath the aforementioned tree and held her leash.

We'd been outside for all of three minutes when a police cruiser pulled up. I don't know why, but I feel a little stab of panic whenever I spot law enforcement. This would happen even if I had just voluntarily picked up a bunch of garbage, rescued a lost dog and then helped a little old lady cross the street. It's the joy of a guilty conscience, I guess.

The cruiser stopped and a female officer got out. What was going on here? Did Kita's leash not meet federal safety regulations? Perhaps she had heard I didn't pick up after Kita during that snowstorm. Maybe she would tell me a crazed maniac had been spotted in the neighborhood and then urge me to go inside.

She smiled and greeted me.

"Good evening," I said, in my least "Orange is the New Black" voice. "I'm just out walking my dog."

She nodded. "That's what I figured," she said. "Someone had just called and said there was a suspicious person hanging out by the tree, so we promised to drive by and check it out."

Holy cow. I was the crazed maniac.

"Really?" I said. "I live right here. I'm just out walking my dog, like I do every night."

"Yeah, when I pulled up and saw you, I thought right away that you didn't look drunk or anything," she said. "We just need to check these things out if citizens report them."

She pleasantly bid me goodnight and returned to her cruiser.

Shocked, I scurried back to my place, feeling inexplicably embarrassed for my brazen and suspicious dog-walking, which obviously threatened innocent citizens and unsuspecting trees everywhere.

My mind raced with what I'd done to arouse suspicion. Maybe someone had noticed my hair and thought I was a lunatic in a clown wig. Maybe they had spotted my PBS Nerd T-shirt and decided they really hated "Antiques Roadshow." It could be that, cloaked in darkness, Kita looked like a rabid dire wolf rather than a geriatric Pomapoo with bad knees.

Granted, there are some weird people who pass through our neighborhood, so it's comforting to know my neighbors are vigilant about watching out for potentially dangerous people.

And, in retrospect, Kita may not have been easy to see in the dark. I may have looked unintentionally creepy just standing there, staring at a tree and brazenly declaring my love of public media. (Thank goodness I didn't opt to wear my hockey mask that night!)

Anyway, at least I didn't get arrested.

What could be the charge?

Treeson?

Readers can reach columnist Tammy Swift at tswiftsletten@gmail.com.