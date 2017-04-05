World of wine: How important is wine closing?

The complete story behind the question of corking wine can be found in the book, "To Cork or Not to Cork?" by George W. Taber. I suggest it as a good background follow-up to this article.

Natural cork has many wonderful qualities that assure its continued use in closure of wine bottles. Once a total monopoly, problems from 'cork taint' opened the door to researching the cause and what could be done about it. Ongoing research is attempting to eliminate the problem from bottles closed with natural cork.

Standards fell, and the threat and emergence of competitive closures entered the market, giving winemakers and consumers other closures to consider. No longer does one cork fit all wines coming from a particular winery. Even small regional wineries have more than one closure to offer their line of wines.

Closure companies no longer supply one product. Some wineries base their decision on bottle closure on performance both on the bottling line, in stores and customer preference. The master winemaker at South Coast Winery in California says he uses the closure that gives him the greatest assurance of delivered quality.

Most wineries like doing business with companies that have more than one closure product to offer. This saves needing to order from multiple companies.

These options provide winemaker's natural, synthetic, agglomerate, technical and screw cap. Each style is paired with a specific variety, pricing point, or brand.

Whites are typically closed with screw caps because of their faster turnover and consumption within a year or two. Another winery, O'Neil Vintners and Distillers prefers technical closures for quality red wines to allow good maturation in bottles.

Both red and white wine at the entry-level pricing point ($10), full agglomerated cork will be used. Moulded micro-agglomerated corks are taking market share from natural corks due to price.

The micro-agglomerated corks are made up of 0.5 to 2.0 mm granule size and

are extremely strong and more durable than the standard agglomerated cork, which because of their structural weakness, are found typically on wines bound for the lowest retail prices.

Natural cork or micro-extruded agglomerated cork? What are the advantages and disadvantages or each? Natural cork's disadvantages include possible tainting of wine, cost, varied quality, limited availability and variable rate of oxygen ingress.

The many advantages of natural cork are its flexibility and compressibility, biodegradability, recyclability and the unequaled qualification for maintenance of cellared wine.

Add to that the satisfaction of pulling a quality 2-inch cork out of a bottle and hearing the delightful 'pop' that goes with it.

About 30 percent of all bottled wine is sealed with cork alternatives, with the figure rising incrementally with time. Technology will continue working on the shortcomings of all wine bottle-sealing products. Wine quality will continue to increase as a result.

Ron Smith, a retired horticulturist, writes weekly about his love of wine and its history. Readers can reach him at tuftruck1@gmail.com.