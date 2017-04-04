Here's how I discovered his tightly guarded secret. A recent conference with two-year-old Anton's preschool teacher was going along swimmingly.

"His language and counting skills are great," his teacher said. Yep, my wife and I agreed.

"His gross and fine motor skills are coming along great." Sure are.

"And he loves to sing songs and play with his friends." Sounds like our guy.

But then I asked about his temperament. Do you ever see hitting? Scratching? Biting? Spitting? Throwing? Sustained shrieking for a half an hour or more?

Teacher's jaw almost hit the floor. "Well, maybe. Once in awhile, if one of the other kids provokes him."

I nodded in smug satisfaction. At home, he'll often lash out in toddler-y, disruptive, sometimes exasperating ways at the slightest of provocations. And I'm talking slight, like getting the wrong color juice cup. We don't get reports of that on a daily basis, and I'd suspected it was because he employs different behaviors at school. I was right.

Gotcha, you little sneak.

I asked Facebook and Google about this little bit of deception and it seems common. One Facebook friend said that her son is more self-sufficient at school but can't seem to do anything for himself at home. Another said her son got glowing reports from his preschool teacher that didn't jibe with their experience at home, so much so that she asked if they were talking about the same kid.

Another Facebook friend touched on a simple notion that I've now also heard elsewhere. Kids are used to different sets of circumstances at home vs. at school. They often feel more comfortable at home and thus more comfortable to let their "true selves" through (i.e., throw a half gallon of milk down the stairs).

A post by Andrew Postman on the website parenting.com, "Decode Your Child's Split Personality," strikes a similar tone, stressing that it's quite common and begins at infancy, when our kids are first starting to discover their social selves.

Along with that development comes a different set of behavioral adaptations to respective environments and reflects how kids manage a group dynamic in a more formal standing--with proper authority figures and an array of peer psychologies to navigate--vs. me, at home, in my pajama pants, making dumb fart jokes to no one in particular and passing out in front of the TV at 8 p.m.

Plus, Anton has to deal with a meddling older sister at home, which causes about 65 percent of his headaches and, thus, about 80 percent of ours.

And really, should I be so shocked? My home life was like a different planet compared to my school life. Different strengths were applicable, different insecurities surfaced and a completely different set of tools was needed to make it through each.

It's like our kids are actually complex people! With personalities! Like us! Crazy!

At any rate, I do love the little ball of mischief I hang out with at home. For all his foibles, he's a great kid. Really.

But this other kid? I can't wait to meet him.

Kris Kerzman is a digital content producer for The Forum and father to 6-year-old Edith and 8-month-old Anton. He can be reached at kkerzman@forumcomm.com.