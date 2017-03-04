Fielding Questions: Helping a split crabapple tree

A: Tree crotches that are branched equally like a "Y" are weak and susceptible to breakage, as you've found, especially when they are low on a tree. You have nothing to lose by binding the portions together by wrapping tightly with a nylon stocking, or similar wrap fastened securely. If the split is attended to very soon after injury, there is always a remote chance that it might heal together when growth begins in spring. Unfortunately, often they don't heal back together.

Because the tree is very young, and the weak "Y" will be a problem for the rest of the tree's life, it might be wise to start over with a new tree. But because the tree has sentimental value, it's worth trying a few options.

If the broken fork of the "Y" doesn't leaf out this spring, prune it off as flush as possible to the main trunk, if the rest of the tree is still alive. The remainder of the "Y" looks like it's naturally leaning. Drive a fence post into the ground on the side of the tree opposite this remaining portion, and gently pull the tree as vertical as possible, securing it to the post. Over several growing seasons, it should remain vertical when the post is removed.

If both branches of the "Y" leaf out and continue to grow, the nylon wrapping can be removed to prevent restrictive girdling of the trunk. Splits in larger trees are often reinforced by drilling and securing a bolt through the sections. Trees will grow successfully around the bolt left in place. This might also reinforce a young tree with a split trunk. Please write back this summer with a status report on the young tree.

Q: Could you provide the recipe for the homemade rabbit and deer repellent that you've mentioned in the past? Thanks.—J. Carlson, Grand Forks, N.D.

A: The ingredient labels on the most effective commercial rabbit and deep repellents list putrefied egg, garlic, milk and soap. These repellents, such as commercially available Liquid Fence, are expensive but quite effective. After using Liquid Fence for years to repel rabbits and deer, I happened across a homemade recipe made from the same ingredients. I've since used it successfully for five years to prevent animal damage in flowerbeds and garden.

Here's the recipe: Break a dozen eggs, minus shells, into a gallon jug. Add two cups of milk. Cap, shake and place in a warm spot for about 7 days. Next, empty into a five-gallon bucket. Add one container each of inexpensive garlic powder and cayenne pepper. Add one-half cup of Dawn dishwashing soap plus water to make 5 gallons. Mix well and apply with a watering can on and around non-food plants. Because it contains raw eggs, the repellent should not be used directly on plant parts that will be eaten.

This mixture does not spray well, so application with a watering can is recommended. This repellent can be used around the perimeter of flower beds and gardens for control of larger areas, to keep animals out of the vicinity.

Most repellents, including commercial types, must be replenished after heavy rain. Application once a month often gives adequate control. Although no repellents work as well as fencing, those containing egg, garlic, milk, pepper and soap have proven most effective.

Q: The leaves of my peace lily are curling, and not flat as they usually are. The peace lilies at our church seem to thrive with such little care. Any suggestions?—David Knecht, Fargo.

A: Drooping, or curling of peace lily leaves is a common problem, usually related to watering. It's easy to tell if plants are under-watered because wilted leaves quickly revive after watering. Drooping leaves can also be caused by roots damaged when soil remains too moist. To help the roots become healthier, allow soil to dry between thorough waterings.

Peace lilies often do well in churches because they receive minimal care, which allows the soil to dry out well between waterings, creating a healthy root system that supports healthy leaves.

Peace lilies don't like drafts, either warm from heating ducts, or cold from chilly doorways. Both can cause drooping leaves.

If you have a gardening or lawn care question, email Don Kinzler at ForumGrowingTogether@hotmail.com.