Growing Together: Cut plants back now to improve growth

Likewise, "cutting back" doesn't mean you've given up cupcake calories at snack time. Cutting back is a garden phrase for reducing the height of a plant for a specific purpose.

Early March works well for cutting back plants because they'll have about two and a half months to regrow before the outdoor gardening season begins in mid-May.

If cut back too early, regrowth can become spindly. If cut back too late, plants won't be optimal size for moving outdoors, because it takes time for plants to resprout from cut-back stems.

Importance of cutting plants back

By this time, overwintered plants become larger, but the growth is often weak because of winter's short days and low-horizon sunshine. If light isn't adequate, plants become leggy.

Cutting back plants in late winter removes the weak shoots and stimulates new growth to sprout along lower stems, making a healthy, husky plant.

Plants with tall, but weak winter growth left intact often suffer when moved outdoors in May because the weak stems and leaves aren't sturdy enough to adjust to the elements.

If cut back in late winter, however, new growth becomes sturdier in the longer days and better light levels of early spring. Stockier shoots and foliage transition better to outdoors.

How far back?

Many of us struggle with drastic plant cutbacks until we take the risk and discover it works. Although it requires a leap of faith, leggy plants can be rejuvenated by pruning back to between three to six inches above soil level. Cutting back a plant's top growth induces new shoots to form at the raised "nodes" along bare stems.

Don't worry if the pruning results in removal of all foliage, leaving only bare stems. The stems will sprout as long as the root system is healthy. Drastic cutback is especially important for geraniums and coleus to prepare them for the upcoming spring outdoor season.

Time to repot

Plants instinctively sense spring's arrival as days get longer, and they respond with a growth surge. Early March is the time to transplant into fresh potting mix, while cutting plants back.

Pot size can be increased slightly, providing an extra inch of space on all sides around the soil ball. If plant roots are tightly encircling the soil ball, make vertical cuts about one inch deep on four sides of the soil ball before repotting.

Begin fertilizing with a water-soluble type like Miracle Gro. Fresh soil plus increased nutrition will support and encourage the plant's spring growth spurt.

Looking ahead to spring

When danger of frost is past, or around mid-May, plants can begin transitioning outdoors. Gradually accustom, or "harden off," the overwintered plants by moving them outdoors on mild May days. Place potted plants in a shaded spot near the house with protection from wind. Even plants that are sun-loving and that will eventually be moved to direct sun should begin the transition in the shade. Plants easily burn if moved outdoor into sunlight without transitioning.

Potted plants require more frequent watering outdoors than they did indoors, so monitor watering closely. It takes at least a week for plants to become accustomed once again to outdoor conditions. After hardening off in a sheltered spot, move plants to their final location. If temperatures are forecast to dip below 40 degrees, temporarily move plants back indoors.

Don Kinzler, a lifelong gardener, worked as a horticulturist and owned Kinzler's Greenhouse in Fargo. Readers can reach him at forumgrowingtogether@hotmail.com.

He also blogs at " target="_blank">growingtogether.areavoices.com.