Fielding Questions: Growing gardenias is a challenge

We brought the plant inside this fall. I've sprayed it with Bon-Neem, an insecticide, miticide and fungicide. The plant appears to want to grow as it produces new leaves but mature leaves turn dark, dry up and fall off. The white mold continues to exist. I keep the soil damp but not soggy. Daytime temperatures are 70-71 degrees and with night at 68 degrees. I also have a humidifier in the house. Any advice would be appreciated. — Art Mitzel, Jamestown, N.D.

A: Gardenias — with their large, creamy white, heavenly perfumed flowers — are not easy plants to grow indoors. But I learned much from old gardeners who delighted in figuring out how to successfully grow things, rather than automatically saying it can't be done. Sometimes the fun is in the challenge, as long as we don't get too discouraged if it takes a few trials before success.

Gardenias have specific requirements. High humidity is crucial. Inexpensive humidistats can monitor humidity levels around the plant, which should run between 40 to 50 percent. Place plants on water-filled pebble trays with the pot's bottom above water level. Try misting twice a day.

Potting soil must be high in acid-rich peatmoss. Apply acid-type fertilizer labeled for azaleas, rhododendrons and other acid-loving plants. Keep soil moist, but not soggy. Water thoroughly, then allow the top inch to dry somewhat, while still being able to feel moisture below.

During winter months, gardenias need direct window sunlight. Outdoor summer vacations on the patio in partial sun help stimulate new growth. Indoor daytime temperature around 70 degrees is good. Flower buds form more reliably if night temperature drops to 60 degrees.

Insects love gardenias. Monitor for aphids, spider mites and mealy bugs. The white mold could be the white coating of mealy bugs, or white fungus growing on the sticky honeydew secreted by insects. Rotate neem oil with insecticidal soap for insect control.

Q: I read where you said Osmocote can recharge potting soil. I am a fan of Miracle Gro Bloom Booster. When, if at all, would you recommend using both, or would that be overkill? —Jody Gerszewski, Grafton, N.D.

A: Osmocote is a slow-release fertilizer that works well for indoor and outdoor plants. The small, round, creamy tan beads can often be seen in the soil of plants purchased from garden centers. These beads can also be seen in potting mixes that advertise feeding plants all summer.

Slow-release fertilizer is great for recharging high-quality potting mixes that we'd like to use for multiple years in outdoor containers. It's always a good idea to replace about one-fourth of the mix with fresh. Mix Osmocote with the older soil before combining. The label describes how much to apply for various pot diameters.

Professional greenhouse growers often supplement Osmocote with water-soluble fertilizer. The Osmocote company says homeowners can do the same, and suggests using the water-soluble types at half the recommended rate. I've found this works well, supplementing slow-release with Miracle Gro especially for container plants that are heavy feeders, like geraniums.

For fertilizing container plants, Osmocote feeds for up to four months through plants' root systems. Water-soluble fertilizer feeds not only through the roots, but through the leaves, which is why Miracle Gro suggests also wetting foliage with the solution. This "foliar feeding" is quickly absorbed for a quick plant boost. Water-soluble fertilizer typically impacts plants for about two weeks.

Q: How long can you store leftover garden seeds? — R. Olson, Fargo.

A: Most vegetable and flower seeds can be successfully stored from one growing season to the next if kept cool and dry. Store in a lidded jar or other closed container in the refrigerator.

Generally, smaller seeds can be stored longer than larger seeds. For example, tomato seeds remain viable for years, while sweet corn germination diminishes more quickly.

To test germination of questionable seeds, count a specific number of seeds, roll in a moistened paper towel, enclose in a plastic bag in a warm spot and count the sprouted seeds in one to two weeks.

If you have a gardening or lawn care question, email Don Kinzler at ForumGrowingTogether@hotmail.com. All questions will be answered, and those with broad appeal may be published, so please include your name, city and state for appropriate advice.