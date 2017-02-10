Ms. Simplicity: How to organize after the death of a parent

We all suffer from grief at some point in our lives. We all deal with it in different ways. Grief and clutter often go hand-in-hand. When you lose someone through death, you may be tasked to sort through their possessions.

Remember that grief is different for everyone. You may be able to go through everything in a weekend and come up with a few items to keep. Your sister may not be able to make any decisions and will keep everything for five years. And your brother may not show up at all.

Here are a few things to keep in mind when throughout the process.

Keep only what brings you joy.

Chances are there are those few items that you truly love and the rest you are indifferent about. Focus on the things that bring you the joy and be OK with getting rid of the rest. If you are the kind of person where everything brings you joy, you may need reevaluate and come up with a scale of joy and keep only the top two percent.

Don't let the stuff you keep overtake your space.

I have seen entire rooms and basements in houses filled to the ceiling of a deceased parents' belongings. They just cannot move past getting rid of anything so they have sacrificed their home for this makeshift homage to their departed family member.

Piles of dusty books and records is not a good way to honor the person. Store what you have room for in a respectable way within the limits of your space.

Don't keep items because you feel guilty.

Remember the possession is not the person. Often, we get stuck in getting rid of anything because of a sense of overwhelming responsibility. Perhaps you don't want to hurt the person who has died. I am certain that they do not want you to keep things that you do not find useful. I give you permission to donate the items.

Don't rent storage to house the items.

When a parent leaves a full house behind, it may seem easier to move everything into a storage unit until you have time to process everything. Chances are the items will stay in the unit much longer than anticipated. Try to go through items as quickly as the grief and time allows.

Ask — don't assume — what others will want to keep.

We all have different memories attached to things. If you think your daughter may want Grandma's dishes, ask. A great way to do this is to take pictures of the items as you go through them and send text messages. You will get instant answers and can keep moving forward in the purging process. The added benefit is that you may hear some lovely stories about an item that you can then cherish.

Don't take anything personally.

When your children do not want Grandma's living room furniture, don't make them feel bad. Just accept that they don't want the items. Now go back to the above point that we are not our possessions. Repeat after me, we are not our possessions.

If you have aging parents, you might want to start the process of reducing now. Be proactive. This is not a fun procedure, but one done with love can be successful. Sometimes an expert is needed to help with this process.

A professional organizer can help without the emotions attached and can bring clarity. If you are looking for an organizer in your community visit the website www.napo.net for a listing.

And remember, we are not our possessions.

Ms. Simplicity, also known as Melissa Schmalenberger is a professional organizer based out of Fargo and author of "Organizing in Simplicity: Kitchens." Email her at melissa@mssimplicity.com.