Tim selected State Rep. Peggy Flanagan (DFL-St. Louis Park), lifelong advocate for children and families and longtime friend of Tim's, as his teammate to help deliver on their vision for One Minnesota for every community in this state, regardless of where you live. Tim and Peggy are a dynamic team that looks like Minnesota and together they will bring forward bold ideas to solve major issues facing our state and local communities. It starts with revitalizing local communities throughout the state.

Together, they have proposed the "One Minnesota Community Prosperity Plan" which would empower local governments to address current needs in their communities. This plan would start by repairing/replacing our crumbling infrastructure, investing in high speed internet across the state, expand housing options for local workers, and restoring local government aid (LGA) so that local services are the best they can be. One of the best parts of this proposal is that it would offer grants to communities to pursue ideas that may not fit into a "fixed" category like creative spaces for kids at libraries and schools or specialized training programs for the local workforce where there is a need for skilled employees. The "One Minnesota Community Prosperity Plan" supports local communities and raises us all up!

Minnesotans want to see less bickering and more results, and that's exactly what you'll get with Tim Walz and Peggy Flanagan. I encourage you to join me in supporting Tim Walz for Governor in the DFL primary on Aug. 14.