To identify more accurately, look at the twigs for buckthorn's characteristic "sub-opposite" leaf arrangement, where the leaves aren't quite directly opposite, but one is slightly below-opposite on the twigs.

Buckthorn is usually considered a dangerous weedy species. It's the alternate host in the lifecycle of oat crown rust disease, and most states worked diligently to attempt buckthorn eradication, especially when fields of oats were widely grown to feed farm workhorses. Buckthorn quickly becomes a serious nuisance as it seeds itself so prolifically, often with the help of birds.

Q: My tomato plants grew huge this summer and produced lots of tomatoes, but many were small. I thought I had ample space between plants, but they invaded each other. How can I keep the plants from getting so big, or is there a special product to grow larger tomato fruit? I had them in a new raised bed filled with old pasture dirt. - Tammi Mooney, Hillsboro, N.D.

A: The size of tomato fruits depends on five things: differences in varieties, soil fertility, soil moisture, adequate sun and the weather. Tomatoes prefer consistently warm temperatures, full sun, an even moisture supply and soil fertility that's well-balanced in nutrients. If soil is too rich in nitrogen, plants produce overly abundant vines at the expense of fruit, which is often delayed.

The pasture soil should be great for gardening. Soil tests can determine if the nutrients are out of balance, and suggest corrective measures. Soil samples aren't difficult to submit, and the County Cooperative Extension Service can provide details. If soil fertility is average, well-balanced vegetable fertilizer supports both healthy vines and good fruit size. Fertilizers labeled especially for tomatoes are fine also.

Choosing varieties is very important. For main-crop tomatoes, select varieties listed as 65 to 78 days from planting to mature fruits. Varieties labeled 80 to 100 days often have large, sprawling vines with late-ripening fruit. Also check labels for plant growth habit. "Determinate" types bear fruit on compact plants, while "indeterminate" varieties sprawl more.

Q: Is it too late to aerate and fertilize my lawn in preparation for next year? - Joe Lindquist, Moorhead, Minn.

A: Mid-to-late October is fine for fall fertilizing of lawns. Any time after Labor Day until the end of October has been recommended by research institutions such as University of Minnesota. The extra nutrition helps support the flush of green growth on fall lawns, making it healthier for next spring. Core aeration can also be done in October and is especially beneficial on lawns growing in heavy clay soil. As the core aerator lift out plugs of soil and thatch, the lawn is opened for better penetration of water, air and fertilizer.

