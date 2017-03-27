Part of being a good teacher is being willing to learn new things. In the medical industry innovations emerge constantly, so it's important to be a "lifelong learner" and stay on top of all the latest trends, like these:

Inflammation-fighting foods

You've probably heard that inflammation isn't good for your body, but what is inflammation? Well, there are several kinds.

Arthritis is a type of inflammation that affects your joints and bones. Asthma happens when your lungs become irritated and inflamed. Inflammatory bowel disease needs no explanation. And many others.

Research shows that switching to a clean, minimally processed diet can dramatically reduce the amount of inflammation in your body and can help reduce — or even reverse and cure — many types of diseases.

Food manufacturers are hopping on the anti-inflammation train with protein bars, bottled drinks and tea blends packed with inflammation-fighting ingredients like goldenberry, turmeric and ginger. Expect to see a whole slew of new inflammation-fighting products hitting the grocery store shelves.

And don't forget to eat plenty of whole foods like leafy greens, broccoli, bok choy, celery, beets, blueberries, pineapple, wild caught salmon, bone broth, walnuts, coconut oil, flax and chia seeds.

Flotation therapy

Imagine sealing yourself into a pitch-black chamber, stark naked and then floating in a shallow pool of water infused with Epsom salts for 30 to 60 minutes. Sound like fun?

Flotation tanks (also called "flotation therapy tanks" or "sensory deprivation tanks") are popping up in Los Angeles, New York City, Brooklyn and other major cities.

Flotation fans swear that it's an incredibly relaxing experience; no light, no sound and a soothing feeling of weightlessness can be very meditative. A "float session" may help to alleviate anxiety and depression and promote deeper sleep.

I tried an early version of this during college. It was a bit scary at first, but when I got used to it, I was very relaxed and even dozed off.

Tech-driven fitness

Doesn't it seem like everyone is suddenly wearing a FitBit monitor to track their daily activities, or checking their daily steps on a smartphone pedometer app?

Soon clothing will come with all kinds of embedded monitors. Tech, health and fitness are colliding in all kinds of exciting ways.

Orangetheory Fitness is one example of a company that provides high-intensity workouts featuring a heart monitor that tracks how "hard" you're actually working. They're opening a brand new Orangetheory studio in a new city, every single day for one year. (Yes, we've even got one in Fargo.)

New FDA labels

In the future, labels on your food and drinks will look different. The calorie and serving size numbers will be much bigger, and you'll see a new section about "added sugar" in the product.

The redesigned label will be mandatory on all packaged foods by summer 2018, but you might see certain companies rolling out the new labels sooner than that.

I'm definitely in favor of these new labeling standards, because here in America, we have a serious sugar problem. So much sugar is sneaking into almost everything we eat, even non-obvious culprits like pasta sauce and salad dressing.

Excessive sugar consumption raises your risk of developing heart disease, diabetes and other serious illnesses.

These new labels will help us become much more mindful about how much sugar we're actually consuming. Those sugar grams adds up quickly, and really, you don't need them. You're sweet enough as it is.

Dr. Susan Mathison founded Catalyst Medical Center in Fargo and created PositivelyBeautiful.com. Email her at info@catalystmedicalcenter.com.