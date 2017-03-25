Fielding Questions: Rabbit damage can ruin evergreens

A: Your photos show a "before "picture of a beautiful globe arborvitae. In the "after" photo, the evergreen foliage is nearly gone, and the bark has been deeply chewed from all branches. I'm afraid rabbits have destroyed the shrub, and replacement is now the best option.

Most deciduous (leafy) shrubs can survive a rabbit attack, because they can be pruned back nearly to ground level and rebound better than ever, provided rabbits didn't gnaw the bark completely down to the roots. Evergreens are not capable of such grow-back.

Rabbits can cause severe winter damage. The surest deterrent is to encircle the base of susceptible shrubs with chicken wire or woven fencing in fall.

Q: I plan to downsize my garden and I'm wondering if now is a good time to seed grass. The area is 12 feet by 12 feet.—Gary Klemisch, Moorhead.

A: The best lawn seed mixes for our region contain high percentages of Kentucky bluegrass. The ingredient label usually lists several named varieties of Kentucky bluegrass, and the higher the combined percentage, the better. If the area receives shade, choose a blend that contains creeping red fescue.

Kentucky bluegrass seed begins to germinate when spring soil temperature warms to about 60 degrees, beginning in late April and early May. If seeded too early before conditions permit germination, grass seed can blow away in spring wind or be eaten by birds. Grass seed packages list the quantity to use, but the general rule is to spread two to three pounds of seed for every 1,000 square feet.

Q: I have a hibiscus plant that I'll set outside when it warms up. I'm currently applying a systemic houseplant insect control containing imidacloprid once a month. Should I continue when it's outside? Also, what causes brown tips on leaves of my pothos plant?—Richard Leinen, Wahpeton, N.D.

A: Systemic insecticides are an effective way to control insects on indoor plants. The granular product is applied to soil, absorbed by the plant and protects from inside-out, killing insects as they feed. The label usually describes how often to apply, but many of the products protect for up to two months.

The insecticide imidacloprid is great for houseplants, but its systemic nature means that the pesticide is also present in the flowers of blooming plants. That's why it's not recommended for outdoor flowers because it can make pollen toxic to bees.

Because hibiscus produces nice large flowers that are attractive to bees, it would be a good idea to discontinue the applications of the systemic at least two months before the plants would be moved outdoors, so the insecticide dissipates before bees visit the flowers. It could be reapplied in fall when you return the hibiscus indoors.

The brown leaf tips on pothos and other houseplants are caused by low humidity, warm air drafts or most commonly by salts, chlorine or fluoride in water.

If you have a gardening or lawn care question, email Don Kinzler at ForumGrowingTogether@hotmail.com. All questions will be answered, and those with broad appeal may be published, so please include your name, city and state for appropriate advice.