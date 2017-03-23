The LBSP naturalist will be calling it a career in early April after some three-plus decades here in Bemidji. From kids fishing events to snowshoeing treks to leading the park's bog walks, Fylpaa shared his love for the outdoors with countless visitors to our backyard.

"That's what I did," Fylpaa told Pioneer reporter Joe Bowen for a Sunday story. "I enjoyed doing what I do and I've really enjoyed sharing it with others."

Through the work of Fylpaa and others like him, a greater understanding of the outdoors and how it impacts our daily lives, and the importance of saving these pristine areas for generations to come, has been shared with both the young and old.

So, a congratulations, and a thank you, are in order for Fylpaa. Congratulations on your retirement after a 38-year career in the outdoors, the majority spent right here with us. And thank you for all the times you imparted your love and knowledge about the outdoors to a Lake Bemidji State Park visitor.

If you'd like to congratulate John yourself, Lake Bemidji State Park will hold an informal gathering from 1 to 4 p.m. Thursday, March 30, in the visitor center at Lake Bemidji State Park.

Speaking of congratulations, here's a few others that can be spread around the Bemidji area this week:

To the Red Lake community: Congratulations—again—on making the state high school basketball tournament. This week, we will be cheering on the boys team as we did the girls team last week. And while it was the first-ever trip to state for the girls team, this year marks the fourth straight for the boys team. Quite an accomplishment.

To the Bemidji Jaycees: What would Bemidji be without the annual Water Carnival event? This year marks its 73rd year, and if you're wondering who to thank for that, thank the Bemidji Jaycees. After initial plans to hold the event on downtown streets this year met with some resistance, the Jaycees this week presented a compromise plan to the city. This year's Water Carnival will be actually in two locations—some food and entertainment in Library Park near downtown and the midway around the lake at the Sanford Center. While everyone would prefer all activities in one place, the logistics of South Shore construction prevented that this year. The Jaycees are a volunteer-driven organization, and those volunteers put in countless hours planning and pulling off events such as the Water Carnival. So, again, we say congratulations and also a thank you.