Port: Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton calls criticism over #NoDAPL protests response “inaccurate and offensive”
Yesterday I wrote a post about the Minnesota Sheriff’s Association ripping Governor Mark Dayton in a letter over his handling of EMAC requests from the State of North Dakota for assistance in dealing with the #NoDAPL protests.
At times those protests involved thousands of activists who blocked roads, attacked law enforcement officers, and vandalized millions of dollars worth of construction equipment. North Dakota officials sent out requests to other states for assistance under the Emergency Management Assistance Compact.