    Port: Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton calls criticism over #NoDAPL protests response “inaccurate and offensive”

    By Rob Port Today at 7:17 p.m.
    Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton meets with reporters Friday, Dec. 18, 2015. Don Davis / Forum News Service

    Yesterday I wrote a post about the Minnesota Sheriff’s Association ripping Governor Mark Dayton in a letter over his handling of EMAC requests from the State of North Dakota for assistance in dealing with the #NoDAPL protests.

    At times those protests involved thousands of activists who blocked roads, attacked law enforcement officers, and vandalized millions of dollars worth of construction equipment. North Dakota officials sent out requests to other states for assistance under the Emergency Management Assistance Compact.

    Explore related topics:opinionrob portmark daytonDakota Access Pipeline
