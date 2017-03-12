NATE MATHEWS COLUMN: Hospitality Tax 2.0

It is important to remember why Bemidji established the Sanford Center. The Sanford Center was constructed in 2010 with BSU as our partner, to be a driver for regional economic development, to increase Bemidji visitors/tourists/conventions, and to provide a proud new home for men and women's Beaver Hockey. For those of you who have attended any of the BSU playoff games recently (or other events), the positive impact of the Sanford Center is clearly evident for local residents, visitors/event goers, Division I hockey fans and the vibrant Bemidji business community.

Yet our regional event facility remains financially hamstrung because our reliance on property taxes. Sales tax collections currently fund most of the construction debt of the facility and property taxes fund operations and capital replacement needs. In 2017, a full 17 percent of the city's tax levy (representing $900,000 of property taxes) is used to fund various costs of the Sanford Center. It is neither prudent nor a common practice for a city to fund a regional event center's costs with property taxes.

In fact, Bemidji is home to the only major regional event center in Minnesota that does not have a hospitality tax in place. Mankato, Duluth, St. Cloud, Rochester and Marshall all have a special tax on food, beverage and lodging sales for their facilities. Visit Bemidji and the Sanford Center directly compete with those cities for conferences and events, and they have more capacity to land conferences and events in their towns.

The City Council is discussing this solution because they want meaningful property tax relief and a 1.5 percent hospitality tax would provide that. Below are some examples of how this could affect you as a city of Bemidji taxpayer if a hospitality tax were implemented to reduce the property tax levy for the Sanford Center. Depending on your spending habits, a hospitality tax would save you money for you as a city taxpayer:

Food/Beverage expenses followed by annual 1.5% cost

• $100/month or $23/week—$18

• $200/month or $46/week—$36

• $300/month or $69/week—$54

Property value of a home followed by the property tax savings per year

• $150,000 home—$107/year

• $300,000 home—$266/year

• $500,000 business—$850/year

• $1 million business—$1,769/year

• $5 million business—$9,119/year

• $10 million business—$18,308/year

A hospitality tax in Bemidji will:

• Put our facility on par with other communities such as Duluth, Mankato, St. Cloud, Rochester, Marshall and Grand Forks;

• Provide support for Visit Bemidji and the Sanford Center to bid for and secure major concerts and conferences;

• Serve the explicit purpose of reducing property taxes.

For these reasons, the city believes this is a solution we should explore with the community.

Information regarding the hospitality tax is readily available on the city's website --

www.ci.bemidji.mn.us/

If you or your organization would appreciate a presentation or discussion on this topic, I would be more than willing to meet with you and discuss this idea in detail.

Nate Mathews is the Bemidji City Manager.