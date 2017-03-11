How long should spruce trees be staked?

A: Staking newly planted trees keeps them stable until the tree's roots have grown outward into the surrounding soil enough to keep the tree secure. Smaller deciduous trees don't require staking longer than one growing season. If a small tree seems stable after planting, staking often isn't necessary. Remove the stakes from most trees after one growing season, because tree trunks become stronger if allowed to sway in the breeze.

Your spruce trees that were planted with a tree spade should be staked longer, because the bulky evergreens can catch the wind like a sail, causing rocking of the rootball. Following a forestry rule of thumb, it takes these trees one year to re-establish for every inch of trunk diameter, measured six inches above ground level.

For example, if the spruce trunk's diameter is four inches, it can take four years for the tree to completely adjust. Stakes should be left on for most of that time, because large spruce are prone to tipping in the wind until root anchorage is complete.

Q: I'm interested in growing Karl Foerster Grass from seed, but I'm unable to find a source. Do you know of any place that sells the seed?—Richard Brothers, Fargo.

A: Karl Foerster grass is the most commonly grown ornamental grass variety in the Upper Midwest. Although its popularity has ballooned during the past decade, it was discovered by the famous German nurseryman, Karl Foerster, back in 1939 as a chance grass seedling clump at the Hamburg Botanical Garden. It's a hybrid that occurred naturally when two grass species crossed, resulting in this beautiful variety.

There's a reason that you haven't been able to locate seed. There isn't any. Karl Foerster grass doesn't produce viable seed and the kernels that grow within the plumes are sterile. This is actually a good thing, because if it did shed seed, the plant could easily become weedy, with seedlings sprouting in unwanted spots.

Karl Foerster grass is propagated by dividing an existing plant into small clumps. The best time for division is early spring before new sprouts emerge from the soil.

Q: When is the best time to prune the wild rose bushes that are in front of my house?—Randy Hovet, Bemidji, Minn.

A: The best time to prune roses, including wild types, is early spring after likelihood of severe cold has past, but before the canes leaf out. April is usually a successful month to prune roses. Deciduous shrubs should likewise be pruned in spring before bud break.

Q: Can you advise which vegetable and flower seeds require deeper planting when starting the seeds indoors?—Bob Schneider, Fargo.

A: Generally, the larger the seed, the deeper the planting. The rule of thumb for planting seeds, both indoors and outdoors is to cover them to a depth of about twice the seed's diameter.

On the deep end, large seeds like peas and beans are planted about one inch deep. Tiny seeds like lettuce can be sprinkled on the soil surface and just barely raked in.

The depth rule also applies when starting seeds indoors.

Larger seeds like tomato, pepper, marigold, and zinnia can be covered with seeding mix at a depth of about twice their diameter. Tiny seeds like petunia and moss rose are best sprinkled on the surface without covering with seeding mix. Gently watering after seeding will ensure proper contact of the fine seeds with the mix.

If you have a gardening or lawn care question, email Don Kinzler at ForumGrowingTogether@hotmail.com. All questions will be answered, and those with broad appeal may be published, so please include your name, city and state for appropriate advice.