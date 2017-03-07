COMMENTARY: Move forward with Line 67 expansion

We don't often think about it, but we have a more than 190,000-mile pipeline network moving millions of barrels of oil each and every day, ensuring we have the resources we need to move products and people across the country and maintain a modern way of life. In fact, this method of transporting crude oil is the safest and most reliable mode of transportation according to the U.S. Department of Transportation's Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration.

Enbridge, an energy transportation company operating in Minnesota, is proposing to expand capacity on its existing Line 67 pipeline on a three-mile segment that crosses the U.S.-Canada border. Known as the Line 67 Expansion, this project will allow Enbridge to safely transport 800,000 barrels per day across the international border on Line 67. This is the same volume of oil moving along other areas of the pipeline, so the expansion will reduce system bottlenecks and increase the ability to meet shipper demand in the system.

A presidential permit is required to expand capacity on Line 67 at the border segment. Enbridge applied to the U.S. Department of State for this permit more than four years ago and last month, the DOS issued a Draft Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement (SEIS) as part of its review of Enbridge's application and opened a public comment period on the document lasting until March 27, 2017.

It has taken four years to get to this point and the DOS's Draft SEIS states that the Line 67 Expansion will not result in any adverse environmental effects. We cannot further delay this expansion, which is in our national interest to pursue expeditiously. To proceed in any other way would require crude oil be transported via other less reliable and less safe means and/or would not help reduce our country's reliance on oil from countries that are unstable or unfriendly to U.S. interests.

Enbridge is an upstanding corporate citizen that has earned our trust and the right to operate. With a 65-year history in Minnesota, the company has become a valued member of our communities. They create jobs that sustain families, their employees contribute to local businesses and the company goes out of its way to engage with members of the community to ensure people are informed about future planning to maintain the integrity of their pipelines. Millions of dollars in tax revenues provide a much-needed economic boost to Greater Minnesota schools and businesses. Enbridge also has an excellent safety record and has supported Minnesota nonprofits with hundreds of thousands of dollars in donations each year. Enbridge is more than a company, they are a neighbor in our communities.

So, let's move forward with a safe, reliable decision that is to our economic advantage. We have an opportunity to bring tremendous benefits to our state and the energy security of our nation. We urge the DOS to deem the Line 67 Expansion as in our best national interest and issue the presidential permit quickly and efficiently.

Makarios is vice chair of Jobs for Minnesota and also is director of government affairs for North Central States Regional Council of Carpenters