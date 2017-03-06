The Prairie is a tributary of the Mississippi, so were it not for the 18 inches of ice on top of the river, the spill could have poisoned the drinking water of millions downstream, and would likely be remembered very differently. Thankfully, this was back when our territories were still frozen and snow-covered in March, before climate change had fully sunk its teeth.

Because the cleanup was relatively quick and effective, the spill received nowhere near as much media attention as the catastrophic Kalamazoo River spill of 2010 in Michigan. Enbridge Inc.has spent more than $1.2 billion dollars (and counting) and the better part of a decade cleaning up that mess, and they haven't finished yet. It turns out that 1.1 million gallons of diluted tar sands is not easily removed from riverbanks and sensitive wetlands. Minnesota, take heed.

Line 3 is now 56 years old, well past its intended lifespan, but still carries crude oil across northern Minnesota on its way from Alberta to Superior, Wis., cutting across the Leech Lake and Fond du Lac Reservations. Originally owned by Lakehead Pipeline, it is now part of Enbridge's Mainline Corridor, which has six pipelines in it. Enbridge reports that since 1990, Line 3 has had fifteen large spills (more than fifty barrels each), but the number of small spills and leaks is anybody's guess.

Line 3 is crumbling. According to Enbridge, it has 10 times as many corrosion anomalies per mile than any other pipeline in their Mainline System. They estimate a structural anomaly every 10 feet. Enbridge Integrity Supervisor Laura Kennett has testified, "I consider Line 3 to be in the deterioration stage ... as external corrosion growth is increasing in an exponential fashion." The company has reduced the pressure to the bare minimum, and spends billions of dollars on maintenance (they anticipate needing at least 12,000 integrity digs in the next decade). In other words, Line 3 is a ticking time bomb. They cite this as justification for building a new one. But that is backward thinking. The rational response is to shut it down immediately and prevent them from doing this again to our grandchildren.

Enbridge doesn't care about us. Instead of cleaning up this mess, and putting hard-working Minnesotan union members to work doing it, Enbridge simply plans to abandon the pipeline and inevitable contamination, walk away, and build an entirely new Line 3 pipeline in a brand new corridor. The Minnesota Public Utilities Commission has the power and responsibility to regulate pipeline abandonment, but there is currently no plan. Because Line 3 is the first crude oil pipeline to be abandoned, there is a risk that the PUC will avoid their responsibility and set a disastrous precedent. But tribal governments, landowners, local businesses, and concerned community members across the north are standing up to demand accountability.

After four years of resistance, an alliance of tribal and non-tribal communities in Minnesota defeated Enbridge's proposed Sandpiper pipeline, but Enbridge still wants a new route through the heart of Minnesota's lake country. They call this the Line 3 "Replacement Project," but don't be fooled, it is not a replacement. It's a new pipeline with larger diameter pipe, designed to carry a completely different type of oil through a brand new corridor, with more than double the shipping capacity. The new Line 3 could carry over a million barrels per day of tar sands, the dirtiest oil in the world.

The proposed route threatens some of the shallowest aquifers, cleanest groundwater, most delicate soil types, and largest wild rice beds in North America. The route would also pierce the heart of Ojibwe treaty lands, where we retain the rights to hunt, fish, gather, hold ceremony, and travel. It is our responsibility as water protectors to prevent this.

We expect Enbridge to clean up its old mess, and walk the enlightened path of clean energy. Until then, our communities will continue rising up.

Winona LaDuke is an internationally renowned Anishinaabe author,orator and activist working on issues of renewable energy, food sovereignty, indigenous economics, and human rights.