I'm speaking of course, about being a parent to a toddler.

Every day, he greets us with his impossible shock of hair (he hates the barber chair, so we tend to avoid it) and a tirade aimed at us over some slight he feels has been perpetrated against him. He has a limited vocabulary, so many of these early morning screeds clock in at around 140 characters.

He never feels he's being treated fairly, which astonishes me and his mother. He always, without question, has had everything he needs and gets most everything he wants.

But his wants and needs — which he consistently confuses — fluctuate constantly, and he can't keep his story straight about them. When he gets something he wants, he'll often turn his attention to the next thing he hasn't gotten, forgetting about the first thing entirely.

After remembering that first thing, he'll blame someone for taking it from him. His alliances to those objects waver erratically from the obsessive to the dismissive, meaning we never quite know where he stands and whether we can trust our ability to gauge how he'll react when things change.

His habit of pushing buttons, frankly, endangers everyone (especially in the kitchen). His inexperience in the proper use of appliances means he might hurt himself, or worse. It requires constant vigilance on our part, as we continuously have to swat his hands away from potential catastrophe. When rebuked, of course, it prompts another round of blame and anger.

Dealing with someone who operates entirely off of ego, completely divorced from logic and reason, takes a bit of mental finesse and a big-league amount of patience.

When we question his behavior or issue him a pat refusal, he cannot see beyond the messenger to the underlying effect his behavior has on everyone. Then we all get on edge and a cloud of bitterness and blame begins to fill the air. A vicious cycle ensues.

One of our struggles comes from our respect for the place he occupies. It was our choice to have him there, and he deserves a reasonable amount of space to make his own decisions. Some of his concerns are legitimate and deserve our consideration. You may find this hard to believe, but there's even a lot we agree on.

But we grow increasingly tired of his slapdash manner, his constant dismissal of our concerns and his recklessness. In our inability to get through to him, sometimes it seems the best we can do is simply take deep breath after deep breath and hope he finds his ability to exhibit basic human empathy.

That's the best we can do to ensure that he grows up to be a responsible adult, capable of drawing consensus from those around him and making sound decisions. I want nothing more than for him to be a respectable leader someday.

Our toddler, that is.

Kris Kerzman is audience engagement specialist for Forum Communications and father to 7-year-old Edith and 2-year-old Anton.