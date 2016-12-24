COMMENTARY: Enbridge meeting coverage lacking in context

While it is true that activists were asked to leave the event following disruptive outbursts, including threatening behavior and obscene language that interrupted the meeting, the story neglected to provide context for why the meeting was held.

In late November, Enbridge invited more than 1,100 landowners, as well as community and Tribal leaders, to eight meetings across northern Minnesota to engage one-on-one with our employees about the Line 3 Replacement Project. We invited people to bring their questions and share their concerns so an open dialogue could be had about this important energy project. We were looking forward to meaningful conversations and the opportunity to answer questions about our operations and project—and in six locations—Carlton, Floodwood, Warba, Grand Rapids, Deer River and Cass Lake—that occurred.

Unfortunately, the seventh event held in Bemidji was a different story. While we learned that people opposed to the pipeline would be in attendance, we continued our efforts to hold the meeting because we truly wanted to talk to landowners and community members. There were 12 Enbridge employees ready to answer questions and talk to attendees, and for 20 minutes we did have those conversations with the nearly two dozen community members and landowners in attendance, along with the approximately 75 people opposed to our project—and many conversations were productive.

However, what began as productive conversations with landowners immediately dissolved into an unproductive situation when conversations were disrupted by protesters yelling at us, calling us names, and shouting obscenities. In fact, one father had to ask protestors to stop swearing in front of his two small children. Our staff was concerned that the situation was escalating to a point of being physically confrontational.

At that point, Enbridge employees decided the safest course of action was to end the meeting. Our staff exited and police officers asked the agitators to leave. When we learned the group was planning to disrupt our event the following day in Clearbrook, we reluctantly cancelled that event out of safety concerns for the public and our staff.

The truth is, my Enbridge colleagues and I were prepared to have conversations with everyone in the room that night. We were disappointed that the disruptive, aggressive behavior and obscene language made it too unproductive to continue.

This was truly an unfortunate situation. We believe in engaging with landowners and stakeholders along our pipeline right-of-way in a constructive and respectful way. In fact, we have spent decades attending events, voluntarily speaking to groups about Enbridge, our projects, and providing funding for community needs. In the last three years alone, we have held more than 1,000 meetings to have conversations about Enbridge projects throughout northern Minnesota.

Because we value being able to live and work in Minnesota, and provide valuable energy infrastructure to the region, we want to engage with the public, and this event further solidifies that resolve. However, we will not tolerate aggressive behavior toward landowners, community members and our staff—and we hope the communities will not, either.

Gustafson is Communications Supervisor for Enbridge.