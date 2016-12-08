PRIME TIME: Traveling through the landscapes

Physical landscapes are diverse and a product of the elemental energy of water, wind, fire and ice. The interaction of these forces happen every day. A still morning and a glass-flat lake is very different from one with a strong east wind that predicts rain. Ice forms when wind rests and cold penetrates and stiffens water’s waywardness. A bonfire by an ice covered lake moderates cold’s relentless pursuit.

Travel brings to light an awareness of the four basic elements. Throw in the interactions of humankind, and what has been given takes on whole new forms.

Iceland, appropriately named, sits to the east of Greenland, a rock strewn elemental world. It is raw, explored but untamed. Its riches are a moving target; it is always in motion. There is however, primal beauty.

Ice, ice everywhere. One can stand next to a sulfurous geyser, the little brother of Old Faithful in Yellowstone, and at the same time see the sun glance off a glacier in the distance that feeds the stunning power of Gulfoss as it relentlessly carves its way through granite escarpments thrust to the surface by two continental plates making their acquaintance. Never very far away are steam clouds rising, an indicator of the fires below that shape-shift the ice.

Leaving Iceland on WOW, yes WOW Airlines, seems appropriate in the move to more civilized environs. One stopping point along the way is Paris. Not a chunk of ice in sight unless it’s in the bottom of the glass of whiskey at the Charles DeGaulle airport bar. The cold loses even more of its power when the Mediterranean comes into view during a long descent to Venice, a city surrounded by a warm lagoon.

Venetians made the city work, making adaptations to accommodate the surrounding sea over the centuries. This venue is now at risk from rising water levels despite the crush of tourists in search of gelatos and gondolas.

Solitude is not part of the mix. Walking, while not a necessity, assures some time away from crowds, where the distinctive charm of the city can slowly soak in. Eating lunch on a shaded veranda along the Grand Canal makes midday gnocchi washed down with a glass of the local vino taste even better.

Then there is Lake Como in the north of Italy. It looks like an upside down Y from above. Surrounded by mountains, a multitude of small villages abut one another along narrow roads above the lake. Driving here requires patience any time of the day; forget passing or making time unless you have a low-slung red Ferrari and a death wish. The passages are so narrow that having a vehicle with folding mirrors is not a bad idea. It is after all, important to keep Avis happy. Along the way keep an eye out for George Clooney as you pass through Laglio, although a stay in the hotel up the hill in Tremezzina is its own reward.

We may not all get to travel the world. It is a privilege. Sampling the planet whenever it’s possible, even on a small scale, makes the comforts of home that much more appreciated. At least we know where the bathroom is every night