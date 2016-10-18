PIONEER VIEWPOINTS: A time for change

That Bemidji is years behind other communities in its proclamation is troubling, but let's hope this step can lead to more progress in race relations within our community. With its proximity to three American Indian reservations, and as the largest regional hub city for those reservations, Bemidji should have been at the forefront to recognize Indigenous People's Day instead of Columbus Day. (Did you know that Indigenous People's Day was first proposed at the United Nations in 1977!) We thank the groups (including many students) who worked to keep the Indigenous People's Day/Treaty Day in the forefront these past few years.

Still, it was encouraging to see more than 80 people gather at BSU on Oct. 10 for a panel discussion. Earlier in the day, there was a gathering of about 30 people near the Paul and Babe statues downtown upset the city didn't officially abolish Columbus Day (the city will also still recognize the federal holiday along with Indigenous People's Day/Treaty Day).

That time will come.

For a long time now, there's been a undercurrent of racism and intolerance in Bemidji, and every few weeks a new incident seems to fan the flames. And maybe now it seems more prevalent because of social media. But that is a good thing, too. You can't overcome something unless you know there is a something.

As Pioneer reporter Grace Pastoor noted in her story about the first Indigenous People's Day, as she was talking to the people gathered at Paul and Babe, someone driving by shouted out "get a job."

Sad.

However, we should also recognize when progress is made, and that wholesale change can't occur overnight.

In recent years, there has been marked progress; the new Chief Shaynowishkung statue and the large Bemijigamaag powwows held at the Sanford Center are two examples. The Truth and Reconciliation Committee was formed several years ago, but needs to be more visible in its approach. There's also the continued growth of programs and students at BSU, and the growth and improvements at Red Lake and Leech Lake tribal colleges, which are positive signs.

Healing doesn't occur overnight, and this proclamation of Indigenous People's Day/Treaty Day in Bemidji is just a small step on a much larger road. Let's hope that for every incident of racism that occurs in the Bemidji area, an equal or greater action toward peace occurs.