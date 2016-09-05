PIONEER EDITORIAL: Learn back-to-school safety

The Tuesday after Labor Day is the traditional return to school for K-12 students in Minnesota.

We hope students didn't forget any of their lessons over the summer months.

And that goes for us, too.

Because while we worry students may slip back into some bad habits during summer break, the same holds true for adults, too. Especially on the road.

We shouldn't have to remind motorists schools are back in session; that they need to be more vigilant of their surroundings. But you've had a summer off, too.

So remember, more children will be out walking or biking to school, and teen drivers will join parents as they bustle in and out of school parking lots in the early morning and late afternoon hours.

Here are some recommendations from the National Safety Council:

• Schools often have very specific drop-off procedures for the school year. Make sure you know them for the safety of all children. More children are hit by cars near schools than at any other location, according to the National Safe Routes to School program. The following apply to all school zones:

• Don't double park; it blocks visibility for other children and vehicles

• Don't load or unload children across the street from the school

• If you can, carpool to reduce the number of vehicles at the school

In the Bemidji area, many children use the school bus. According to research by the National Safety Council, most of the children who lose their lives in bus-related incidents are 4 to 7 years old, and they're walking. They are hit by the bus, or by a motorist illegally passing a stopped bus. Here's a few precautions from the NSC to help keeping children safe:

• Don't block the crosswalk when stopped at a red light or waiting to make a turn, forcing pedestrians to go around you; this could put them in the path of moving traffic

• In a school zone when flashers are blinking, stop and yield to pedestrians crossing the crosswalk or intersection

• Always stop for a school patrol officer or crossing guard holding up a stop sign

• Take extra care to look out for children in school zones, near playgrounds and parks, and in all residential areas

• Never pass a vehicle stopped for pedestrians

• If you're driving behind a bus, allow a greater following distance than if you were driving behind a car. It will give you more time to stop once the yellow lights start flashing.

• It is illegal in all 50 states to pass a school bus that is stopped to load or unload children.

• Never pass a bus from behind—or from either direction if you're on an undivided road—if it is stopped to load or unload children

• If the yellow or red lights are flashing and the stop arm is extended, traffic must stop

• The area 10 feet around a school bus is the most dangerous for children; stop far enough back to allow them space to safely enter and exit the bus

• Be alert; children often are unpredictable, and they tend to ignore hazards and take risks