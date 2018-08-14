At least 20 people were found dead in the rubble, government officials told the Associated Press. Other accounts put the death count even higher, in what Italy's deputy transportation minister called Europe's worst major bridge disaster in decades.

"I saw death," one witness said.

Standing 300 feet high, the Morandi Bridge spans a three-quarter-mile section of the coastal city, and carries highway traffic between Italy and France. Traffic was likely especially heavy on Tuesday, the AP wrote, as vacationers headed out in advance of a major Italian holiday.

The 1960s-era bridge had long been in a chronic state of stress and decay, according to the ANSA news agency. And though major structural work was performed within the last two years, the AP wrote, authorities now suspect it was still weak.

It gave out shortly before noon, in the middle of a torrential rainstorm.

"O Dio, O Dio, O Dio," an onlooker screamed, as he recorded massive trusses peeling off the bridge, veiled by a thick sheet of rain.

Unseen behind the haze, vehicles were tumbling down with the wreckage, Italian officials later told reporters.

One eyewitness, who gave his name as Andrea Rescigno and said he was in his car at the time of the bridge collapse, told Genoa TV station Primocanale in a phone interview that he saw "cars and trucks plunging into the void."

"My wife screamed at me to stop," Rescigno said. "If not for that, we'd be dead now."

Two warehouses beneath the bridge collapsed under the weight, the head of Italy's civil protection agency told the AP. The buildings were believed to be empty, he said, but at least 20 people died and 13 were injured as they fell off the bridge.

Twenty vehicles either fell or were crushed, officials told Reuters. Some trucks landed in the Polvecera River, ANSA reported, and others were seen half buried in the heap of debris.

When the collapse was over, video footage showed much of an approximately 600-foot bridge span simply gone. A green Basko supermarket truck sat on one side of the chasm, a few feet from the abyss, on a broken section of highway that jutted out from its pillar.

Speaking to Reuters, one witness compared the scene to an apocalypse.

By early afternoon, rescue workers and government officials were en route while world leaders expressed grief.

"I am deeply saddened by the bridge collapse in Genoa today that has claimed many lives," European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker wrote in a statement. French President Emmanuel Macron spoke by phone with Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, and offered his country's help with the rescue effort.

Hundreds of firefighters searched through the wreckage over the afternoon - grim work made easier when the rainstorm finally let up.

Live footage showed people being pulled alive from the rubble on stretcher. But as deputy transport minister Edoardo Rixi spoke to local media, the AP reported, "emergency response crews were recovering a body from an automobile that was suspended on a central part of the bridge."

This article was written by Avi Selk, a reporter for The Washington Post. The Washington Post's Chico Harlan in Rome contributed to this report.