The change addresses several sentences of the catechism, the compendium of Catholic teaching, but it sharply amplifies the church's opposition against one of the world's most debated policies.

The church's updated teaching states that capital punishment is "inadmissible because it is an attack on the inviolability and dignity of the person." Previously, the church allowed for the death penalty in very rare cases, only as a means of "defending human lives against the unjust aggressor."

Francis has for years been a vocal critic of the death penalty, calling it an "inhuman measure," but his latest move places the issue toward the forefront of his efforts to reform and modernize the Roman Catholic Church.

It also could also shape discussion about the issue in the United States, which is one of several dozen countries that uses capital punishment.

The Argentine pontiff, who had hinted last year that such a change might come, has described the church's stance on the death penalty as evidence of how the Vatican can evolve - in this case, over the course of a generation.

A quarter-century ago, the church said that the death penalty was justified in cases of "extreme gravity." Then, in 1997, Pope John Paul II narrowed the standards for when the punishment was permissible. Since then, the number of nations that use capital punishment has gradually decreased.

The decision to change the catechism was approved in May, but not announced until Thursday.

The death penalty is "contrary to the Gospel," the pope said last year, noting that the faith emphasized the dignity of life from conception until death.

According to Amnesty International, more than 20,000 people across the world are on death row. On Wednesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said his country could soon reinstate the death penalty - something it had abolished in 2004 as part of the reforms necessary to enter the European Union.

In the United States, according to the Pew Research Service, public support for the death penalty has ticked up slightly since hitting a four-decade low in 2016, with 54 percent now approving of the punishment for those convicted of murder. The attitudes of Catholics mirror those of the nation, with 53 percent favoring the death penalty.

In a letter sent to bishops from the Vatican's doctrine office, Cardinal Luis Ladaria noted that the church's stance on the death penalty stemmed from a "new understanding" of modern punishment, which should aim to rehabilitate and socially reintegrate those who have committed crimes.

"Given that modern society possesses more efficient detention systems," Ladaria wrote, "the death penalty becomes unnecessary as protection for the life of innocent people."

Ladaria said that the church's new teaching aims to "give energy" to a movement that would "allow for the elimination of the death penalty where it is still in effect."

---

This article was written by Chico Harlan, a reporter for The Washington Post.