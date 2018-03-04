Winter Storm Warning

The heaviest accumulation of 6-12 inches or more is likely through central and eastern North Dakota west of the Red River Valley. Warmer air in the Valley is likely to limit amounts. More than 6 inches is likely in the northern Valley with 3-6 inches south. A lot of this accumulation is likely to happen during the day Monday into Monday evening and specific amounts are likely to vary from this image.

Wind is not likely to be a major factor in over most if North Dakota and western Minnesota. However, blizzard-force wind is expected from southwest North Dakota through central South Dakota where a Blizzard Warning has been issued.

Rain and thundershowers Sunday night will gradually mix with and change to snow late Sunday night into Monday. a period of sleet or freezing rain will be possible during the transition. Be prepared for heavy, wet, slushy snow which will make travel difficult or even impossible in some areas Monday.

Conditions are expected to improve Tuesday. However, temperatures will likely remain below freezing all week.

John Wheeler