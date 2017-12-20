It was right around this exact day a year ago that MacDonald predicted a massive blizzard to hit North Dakota on Christmas Day 2016. According to Farmer's Almanac official records, neither Fargo nor Grand Forks received any precipitation on Dec. 25, 2016.

"Major snowstorm is going to bring 6 to 12 inches of snow especially around Minneapolis-St. Paul," MacDonald says. "It's going to bring a lot of snow, winds are going to be very strong."

"Streets, roads, and highways will be snow-covered, especially in Minneapolis-St.Paul, Minn. there will be treacherous and dangerous driving conditions. The roads will be really slippery and really dangerous. The high winds will cause blowing and drifting snow, so people of Minnesota: be prepared."

MacDonald suggests making sure are Minnesotans are fully prepared for the winter storm by making sure they have a winter jacket, hats and gloves ready, among other things.

"Order pizzas, order Chinese food, buy cases of Pepsi, buy cases of Coke. Do your grocery shopping," MacDonald says. "Don't wait until the last minute. Do it now!"

According to the National Weather Service, the forecast for Thursday, Dec. 21, in Minneapolis calls for a 20 percent chance of snow before noon with cloudy skies and a high near 25 degrees. Winds will be out of the north from five to 10 mph.

You've been warned.