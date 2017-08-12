Food Shelf to host Ice Cream Social

The social will be held outside in the Farm area, weather permitting. Visitors can park in the south parking lot and walk through the gate between the buildings. In addition to learning about the food shelf and how it works, guests will be able to see the community’s first deep winter greenhouse in the process of construction, the Farm and raised bed gardens and the high tunnel greenhouse.

Bemidji Community Food Shelf is located at 1260 Exchange Ave. SE, one long block east of the Eagles Club. In case of inclement weather, visitors should enter the Food Shelf through the west employee door. For more information, please call Mary at (218) 444-6580.