Public hearings set on area aging plan

The Bemidji event is set for 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 21, at the Bemidji Senior Activity Center, 216 Third St. NW downtown. The Thief River Falls event is set for 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6, at Heritage Living Center.

Public comment is limited to five minutes per person and pre-registration is requested.

Sign up to testify by calling (218) 745-9109 or by e-mailing darla@nwrdc.org by Tuesday, Sept. 5 for Thief River Falls public hearing and Tuesday, Sept. 19 for the Bemidji public hearing.

Comments will also be accepted in writing and must be submitted by Sept 22 and area plan summary documents and budget information is available for review at the LDSAAA office at 109 S Minnesota St., Warren, MN 56762.